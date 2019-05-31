Champions League Final 2019: Head-to-Head Record Before Liverpool vs. Tottenham

GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

Liverpool have the historical head-to-head advantage heading into Saturday's UEFA Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur.

The two Premier League rivals will kick off with a lengthy history between them already, having met 172 total times, according to 11vs11.com. Liverpool have taken 82 wins, Spurs have won 48 matches and 42 contests have ended in draws.

Liverpool's dominance has held up this season as well, as Jurgen Klopp's troops won both Premier League outings 2-1. That added to their significant advantage in that competition:

The Reds have fared well against the side from north London of late, losing just once in their past 14 meetings. That loss came in October 2017, when Spurs romped to a 4-1 triumph:

The Reds have come a long way since, however, as they will be playing in their second consecutive Champions League final and nearly beat defending champions Manchester City to the Premier League title this year.

Liverpool finished with 97 points, just one less than the Citizens and 26 more than Spurs. They lost only once in the competition, against the eventual champions.

The most recent meeting between the Reds and Spurs came in March and saw some late drama:

Per WhoScored.com, Liverpool have few injury worries coming into the contest, with only Naby Keita expected to miss out.

Spurs haven't had such luck, although Harry Kane has returned to training after suffering an ankle injury in the first leg of the semi-final win over City.

He expects to be ready for the final:

Harry Winks and Davinson Sanchez have also returned to training, while Victor Wanyama is a doubt.

The health and fitness of Kane and Wanyama could be key, as Spurs will need the duo at their best to get past a historically strong Liverpool side. The Reds also have experience on their side after last year's lost final against Real Madrid and should have recovered from the busy end of season, as they haven't played since a May 12 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Both teams showed their resilience in the semi-finals, turning around tricky situations against Ajax and Barcelona, respectively. Tottenham won 3-2 in Amsterdam after losing the first leg 1-0, and Liverpool turned around a three-goal deficit from the first leg against Barca, winning 4-0 at home.

Prediction: Liverpool beat Spurs for a third time this season and win 2-0.