Seth Rollins Beats Baron Corbin, Retains Universal Title at WWE Super ShowDown

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Seth Rollins defeated Baron Corbin at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia on Friday to retain the Universal Championship.

Corbin became frustrated with referee John Cone enforcing the rules during the match, which allowed Rollins to roll Corbin up and pick up the win despite taking plenty of punishment to his injured ribs.

After Corbin hit Rollins with End of Days following the match, Brock Lesnar ran down in an attempt to cash in his Money in the Bank contract:

Rollins hit Lesnar with a low blow, however, and hit him with The Stomp onto the briefcase, which prevented a cash-in from happening.

Corbin earned the right to face Rollins for the title at Super ShowDown on last week's episode of Raw. He replaced the injured AJ Styles in a Fatal 4-Way match for the No. 1 contendership and went on to defeat The Miz, Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley.

After beating Styles to retain the universal title at Money in the Bank on May 19, Rollins set his sights on Lesnar, who won the men's ladder match at the same pay-per-view.

With the ever-present threat of a Lesnar cash-in looming, both Rollins and WWE champion Kofi Kingston took the initiative to challenge The Beast Incarnate. Knowing he had one year to cash in, however, the former universal champion refused to tip his hand.

While Rollins was concerning himself with Lesnar, Corbin established himself as the No. 1 contender and a legitimate threat to knock off the titleholder.

Rollins' recent success is often talked about since he beat Lesnar at WrestleMania 35 and followed it up with a victory over Styles at Money in the Bank. The Lone Wolf has been on a roll in his own right, but he has done so in a somewhat under-the-radar manner.

At WrestleMania, Corbin beat Kurt Angle in the final match of the Hall of Famer's illustrious career. Since then, he also beat Ricochet in a singles match and pinned Rollins in a tag team match that saw him and Lashley beat The Architect and Styles.

Those factors meant Corbin was entering Super ShowDown with momentum on his side, and the looming threat of Lesnar could have played to his advantage as well.

While there didn't seem to be much excitement surrounding a Rollins vs. Corbin match, especially with The Architect coming off a five-star match against Styles at Money in the Bank, the two competitors attempted to put on an entertaining bout for the live crowd in Saudi Arabia.

The Beast Slayer retained over Corbin as expected and avoided Lesnar's cash-in attempt, which could lead to a long-term feud with Lesnar on the road to SummerSlam, with Stomping Grounds and Extreme Rules next on the PPV calendar.

