French Open 2019: Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka Win in Thursday's Early Play

World No. 1 Naomi Osaka produced another fantastic comeback to book herself a spot in the third round of the 2019 French Open with a 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 win over Victoria Azarenka on Thursday.

Three-time champion Serena Williams enjoyed an easier day's work as she beat Japanese qualifier Kurumi Nara 6-3, 6-2 in just over an hour.

In the men's draw, No. 4 seed Dominic Thiem won in four sets against Alexander Bublik, and Kyle Edmund was forced to retire with a knee injury when trailing 7-6 (3), 6-3, 2-1 to Pablo Cuevas.

Selected Men's Results

(4) Dominic Thiem bt. Alexander Bublik: 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3, 7-5

Salvatore Caruso bt. (26) Gilles Simon: 6-1, 6-2, 6-4

Pablo Cuevas bt. (28) Kyle Edmund: 7-6 (3), 6-3, 2-1 ret.

Selected Women's Results

(10) Serena Williams bt. Kurumi Nara: 6-3, 6-2

(1) Naomi Osaka bt. Victoria Azarenka: 4-6, 7-5, 6-3

(8) Ashleigh Barty bt. Danielle Collins: 7-5, 6-1

For a look at all Thursday's results, visit RolandGarros.com.

Wednesday Recap

Osaka, 21, has won each of the last two Grand Slam tournaments and is among the favourites to go all the way at Roland Garros this year despite having never previously gone past the third round.

In the opening round, the top seed lost the first set 6-0 to Anna Karolina Schmiedlova and had to survive her opponent serving for the match before she came back to win 0-6, 7-6 (4), 6-1.

A second round clash between Osaka and two-time Grand Slam champion Azarenka was an exciting prospect, and it did not disappoint.

Again the Japanese player had to come from behind after Belarusian Azarenka dominated the first set, building a 5-1 lead and eventually serving out for 6-4 as Osaka hit 15 unforced errors.

But the world No. 1 has shown during her remarkable rise that she thrives under pressure, and again she pulled off a superb comeback to get through to the third round.

Having started to find her rhythm at the end of the first set, Osaka edged a very tight second, and then took advantage of the momentum to finally finish off Azarenka in two hours, 50 minutes:

Williams made much shorter work of her opponent as she continued her campaign for a 24th Grand Slam title.

Like Osaka, the legendary American had to come back from a set down in her first-round match.

But Serena had no such trouble on Thursday.

She was largely dominant against Nara despite the qualifier trading holds with her to 3-3 in the opener.

Eventually the 37-year-old's superiority told as she broke for 5-3 and served out the set, and then took the second in fairly routine fashion:

The stats painted a fairly accurate picture of Serena's victory as she claimed three of 12 break points while giving up none, hit 36 winners to Nara's 11, and won 84 per cent of points behind her first serve.