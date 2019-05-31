Liverpool vs. Tottenham: B/R Football Experts Predict the Champions League Final

GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

The UEFA Champions League final is almost here. Ahead of the big clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on Saturday, we asked our expert writers and analysts for their predictions on how they think the match will go.

Stu Holden, B/R Football Matchday Analyst

For me, one of the biggest storylines coming into this game revolves around the two managers. Jurgen Klopp has transformed Liverpool into serious contenders for both the Premier League and the Champions League and has made the club a European force once again. Mauricio Pochettino, meanwhile, has changed the culture during his five years at Tottenham. They are no longer a mentally fragile team.

Pochettino needs to find a way to deal with Liverpool's front three, especially the pressing game they play and their speed in transition. He has shown his ability to come up with specific tactical plans throughout this campaign, and he could do that again. But I still think Liverpool will win this game in a fascinating matchup.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham

Sam Tighe, B/R Football's Lead Tactics Writer

The Premier League encounter between these two sides in March was very revealing. Liverpool dominated the early stages, but Pochettino's clever tactical tweaks levelled the playing field, earned them an equaliser and, in the end, Tottenham were unlucky to lose to a scrappy own goal in the dying moments.

I expect another war of the minds in the Champions League final. They know each other so well. Their strengths and weaknesses have been laid bare over their encounters in the past few seasons. And both of these managers are capable of adjusting on the fly to nullify each other.

One goal settles it.

Prediction: Liverpool 1-0 Tottenham

Tom Williams, B/R Football Features Writer

The extraordinary resilience that Tottenham have shown in the Champions League this season makes me feel uneasy about writing them off, but I think Liverpool will have too much for them. Although it will be a close game, I have my doubts about Spurs' ability to live with the amount of energy in Liverpool's midfield, and I can also see Jurgen Klopp's full-backs causing damage on the flanks.

Liverpool have been so strong this season, and their players will be desperate to atone for what happened against Real Madrid in last season's final. I also think last season's experiences mean they will find it easier to handle the occasion. For me, it all points to a Liverpool victory.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham

Maurice Edu, B/R Football Matchday Analyst

I was impressed with how both teams overcame the odds in their semi-final second-legs. Not just because they overcame deficits, but because they also did it without key men. Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino were missing up top for Liverpool against Barcelona, and Harry Kane was out injured for Tottenham against Ajax. So what role these guys play coming back into the final is a key storyline.

I'm also looking to see how Pochettino can slow up Liverpool's full-backs and limit their impact. We saw how vital Trent Alexander-Arnold was in the second leg of the Barcelona game. The way Liverpool's midfield controlled every aspect of that game too—passing, pressing, competing, transitional movement—was also significant.

So midfield and the full-backs are going to be the key areas for me. I predict a Liverpool victory, but I do think Tottenham can compete.

Prediction: Liverpool to win in extra time.



Richard Fitzpatrick, B/R Football Features Writer

This final is effectively a derby—both sides know each other intimately—and finals are usually cagey affairs so everything points to tight match. This has been the pattern in their games during the Klopp-Pochettino era, barring the 4-1 thrashing Spurs administered at Wembley in October 2017.

The pressure is on Liverpool. Spurs have already over-achieved in getting to the final. The question mark over Harry Kane's fitness, however, the stronger options Klopp will have from the bench and the greater goalscoring threat of his attacking trio, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah, suggest Liverpool—after a beastly league campaign—will edge it and win their sixth European Cup.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham

Dean Jones, B/R Football Transfer Insider

Failure to win this match would mean Liverpool's season ends in complete despair. Despite a year of scintillating football, remarkable consistency and the greatest comeback of all time, they would not be remembered for any of the right reasons. History books would record them as nothing more than nearly men.

All logic points to a Liverpool victory. And even at the end of a campaign, when we have seen some of the most astonishing Champions League results ever recorded, I just can not bet against them.

I fancy Fabinho to dictate the game and Liverpool's front three to inflict the real damage.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Spurs

Marcus Alves, B/R Football Features Writer

In terms of winning trophies, it hasn't worked out for Mauricio Pochettino and Jurgen Klopp for some time. But they have maintained an indestructible faith, showing that while there are different ways to win, they prefer the most beautiful way.

Tottenham vs. Liverpool will be a legacy-defining game in Madrid. However, with Salah, Firmino and Mane likely to start, that trio will prove too much for Spurs and take the trophy back to Anfield for the sixth time.

Prediction: Liverpool 4-2 Spurs

Jack Collins, 'B/R Football Ranks' Podcast Host

On paper, everything screams that Liverpool should win this game. They have been by far the better team this season, they have the experience of playing in these kinds of occasions and their squad is superior in almost every department.

But this season has had a funny way of ripping up the script, and I think it will be closer than many imagine. The first half will be tight and a little bit cagey, but it will open up in the second. I'm going to go Liverpool 3-1, with the sealing goal coming on the break late on.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham

You can watch the match on TNT and B/R Live. Coverage starts at 1.30 p.m. ET on Saturday, with kick-off at 3 p.m. ET. BT Sport will broadcast the match in the UK.