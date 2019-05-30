French Open 2019: Replay TV Schedule, Live Stream for Thursday's Draw

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Serena Williams dominated Kurumi Nara 6-3, 6-2 on Thursday to move into the third round of the 2019 French Open and keep alive her chances of tying Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 major titles.

The No. 10 seed's next opponent will be Sofia Kenin, who advanced after second-round opponent Bianca Andreescu had to withdraw due to injury.

For the second match in a row, women's top seed Naomi Osaka dropped her opening set before coming back to beat Victoria Azarenka 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 in dramatic fashion.

In the men's competition, Alexander Zverev booked his first straight-sets win of the tournament after beating Mikael Ymer 6-1 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Fourth seed Dominic Thiem edged Alexander Bublik 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3, 7-5 to also advance. His next opponent, Pablo Cuevas, led Kyle Edmund 7-6 (3), 6-3, 2-1 before the Briton's knee injury forced him to retire in Paris.

Other seeds fell early on as No. 11 Aryna Sabalenka suffered a 6-4, 6-2 loss against Amanda Anisimova, and 16th seed Qiang Wang fell to Iga Swiatek 6-3, 6-0.

Men's Early Singles Results

Pablo Cuevas bt. (28) Kyle Edmund: 7-6 (3), 6-3, 2-1 (retired)

(4) Dominic Thiem bt. Alexander Bublik: 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3, 7-5

Leonardo Mayer bt. (17) Diego Schwartzmann: 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5

(5) Alexander Zverev bt. Mikael Ymer: 6-1 6-3, 7-6 (3)

Salvatore Caruso bt. Gilles Simon: 6-1, 6-2, 6-4



Women's Early Singles Results

Aliona Bolsova bt. Sorana Cirstea: 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3)

Amanda Anisimova bt. (11) Aryna Sabalenka: 6-4, 6-2

Iga Swiatek bt. (16) Qiang Wang: 6-3, 6-0

Sofia Kenin bt. (22) Bianca Andreescu: Walkover

(1) Naomi Osaka bt. Victoria Azarenka: 4-6, 7-5, 6-3

(15) Belinda Bencic bt. Laura Siegemund: 4-6, 6-4, 6-4

Ekaterina Alexandrova bt. Sam Stosur: 3-6, 6-1, 6-4

Katerina Siniakova bt. (29) Maria Sakkari: 7-6 (5), 6-7 (8), 6-3

(8) Ashleigh Barty bt. Danielle Collins: 7-5, 6-1

Irena-Camelia Begu bt. Karolina Muchova: 1-6, 6-3, 6-4

(10) Serena Williams bt. Kurumi Nara: 6-3, 6-2

Serena Slams Nuri, Osaka Stages Another Revival

Thursday's shift was a simple one for Williams, who took little more than an hour to get on and off the court against Nara, who committed just four unforced errors compared to the American's 21, per Roland Garros.

The gulf in power was noticeable—Williams' average serve was 12 miles per hour faster than Nara's—though sportswriter Ben Rothenberg warned of a tougher test in compatriot Kenin:

Osaka has deferred from taking the easy route during her matches thus far at Roland Garros, recovering from 4-6, 2-4 down to force her way into the competition's third round for a second year running.

Azarenka got off to a much more confident start, but as was the case against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in the first round, she stood firm and sealed another morale-boosting win with gusto, via the U.S. Open:

After winning both the U.S. Open and the Australian Open in the past nine months, Osaka has developed a taste for Grand Slam tennis. Tennis writer Jose Morgado highlighted the elite company she shares in terms of streaks following her latest major win:

Katerina Siniakova will attempt to stop Osaka in her search for a 17th consecutive Grand Slam victory. She beat 29th seed Maria Sakkari 7-6 (5), 6-7 (8), 6-3 to also reach the French Open's third round for a second year in succession.

Not usually one to take the easy route at majors, Zverev got a straight-sets win on the board and looked confident throughout, losing his only break of the match at the very climax.

More difficult opponents await, however, and journalist Eleanor Crooks noted there's time yet for the German to return to his more regular ways:

Thiem suffered only two breaks of serve in his four-match battle against Bublik but was made to work hard for his ticket to the third round for great spells.

The Austrian fourth seed trailed 15-40 at 5-2 in the fourth set and saved two set points, going on to win five games in a row and end Bublik's challenge. The Kazakh contender boasts a reputation for having a tricky style of play, and Thiem felt every bit of it:

Leonardo Mayer toppled 17th seed Diego Schwartzmann when they resumed their interrupted match from Wednesday. Mayer led his Argentinian compatriot 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 3-3 when play got back under way and landed a crucial break to end the fourth set with three consecutive game wins and advance.

Belinda Bencic and Laura Siegemund also picked back up their clash from Wednesday, with the score poised at 4-6, 6-4, 4-4. No. 15 seed Bencic wasted little time in breaking her German foe before serving out for the win, and she'll take on 23rd seed Donna Vekic in the next stage.