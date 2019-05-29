Report: LeBron James', Dwyane Wade's Sons Enrolling at Sierra Canyon High School

B/R Hoops

Bronny and Bryce James, the sons of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, will be enrolling at Los Angeles' Sierra Canyon High School, according to the Los Angeles Times' Tania Ganguli.

The two attended Crossroads School in Santa Monica this past year. Per Ganguli, LeBron and his wife, Savannah, believe Sierra Canyon will offer their sons a better opportunity to further their basketball careers.

Tarek Fattal of the Los Angeles Daily News reported Bronny's move has been a "done deal for at least six weeks" and noted he'll be joined by Zaire Wade, Dwyane Wade's son.

The 14-year-old Bronny has been putting together highlight reels for years now. While he moved to California when LeBron signed with the Lakers, the 5'10", 150-pound teenager has continued to play for the North Coast Blue Chips:

His play has already gotten the attention of Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Now, with colleges (and the NBA) watching, Bronny will be taking his talents to Sierra Canyon.

As will Zaire Wade, who previously played for American Heritage in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The 17-year-old guard, who is a member of the class of 2020, has already received an offer from Nebraska.

Not to be forgotten, 11-year-old Bryce has also been putting in the work on the court:

This is just the latest high-profile coup for Sierra Canyon. Kenyon Martin Jr. and Scotty Pippen Jr. were a part of last year's squad, which went 32-3 en route to winning the state championship.