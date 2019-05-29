Multiple NFL Owners Reportedly Seeking 18-Game Schedule as Part of CBA Talks

Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

When the two sides sit down at the negotiating table for the next collective bargaining agreement, owners may pursue an expanded regular-season schedule with the National Football League Players Association.

According to the Washington Post's Mark Maske, some of the league's 32 owners are in favor of an 18-game season, partly because "additional regular season games would generate a significant revenue boost."



