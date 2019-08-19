Astros' Carlos Correa Exits vs. Tigers After Suffering Back Injury

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa left Monday night's game against the Detroit Tigers with back discomfort, according to Brian McTaggart of NFL.com.

Following a disappointing 2018 season, Correa is back to being one of MLB's best shortstops. He has a .279/.359/.558 slash line along with 19 home runs and 56 RBI.

Correa headed for the injured list in May, though, after fracturing his rib, with the Astors expecting him to miss four to six weeks.

This continues what was an issue for Correa 2017 and 2018. He missed more than a month in 2017 after tearing a ligament in his thumb. A nagging back injury then cost him a little over a month in 2018 as well.

Between his back injury and dip in performance, Correa called last season the "the toughest year of my career."

If Correa didn't have to carry the "injury-prone" label already, picking up a second injury in 2019 would certainly make it stick.

The Astros are fortunate in that they can move Alex Bregman over to short from third base to compensate for Correa's absence if they want. Jack Mayfield replaced Correa at shortstop earlier in the year and did so on Monday night as well, so that might be the plan going forward once again.