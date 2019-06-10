Tiger Woods' Net Worth: Breaking Down Career Earnings, Sponsorships and More

Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

Tiger Woods is the most popular golfer in the world, and decades of success have made him an extremely wealthy man.

On the course, he's the PGA Tour's all-time leader in career earnings. That excellence has resulted in several streams of revenue for the 15-time major winner. From endorsement deals to course-design fees, he's grossed more than $1 billion in his life.

Woods' victory at the 2019 Masters announced his return as a competitor in majors, but he never left the earnings scene.

Career Earnings and Net Worth

While the sport has existed for hundreds of years, prize money skyrocketed as Tiger increased the game's popularity. He wasn't the only reason for the late-'90s spike―television revenue was the biggest factor―but his superstardom attracted more viewers to golf.

And he certainly profited from that.

According to the PGA Tour's leaderboard, Woods has totaled more than $118 million in career earnings. He's the only golfer to crack the $100 million mark, which he achieved in 2012.

In December 2018, Kurt Badenhausen of Forbes pegged Tiger's estimated net worth at $800 million. Plus, per Rob Sirak of Golf Digest, Woods has a PGA Tour pension plan of more than $20 million.

Woods also earns money through a golf-course design business. Most recently, it was announced he will create the North Course at Makaha Valley Resort in Oahu, Hawaii.

Endorsement Deals

Early in his career, Woods' endorsements featured AT&T, Gatorade, General Motors, Gillette, Nike and Tag Heuer, among others.

After his multiple extramarital affairs and 45-day stay at an in-patient therapy program became public in 2009, all of those companies but Nike eventually dropped him.

Woods has signed four contracts with Nike, dating back to a five-year, $40 million deal in 1996 before his professional debut. He then inked a $100 million extension before signing two deals of undisclosed amounts, though the most recent is believed to be worth $200 million, per Cork Gaines and Meredith Cash of Business Insider.

Along the way, he's appeared in several commercials for the brand.

Although Nike stopped producing golf equipment in 2016, the company still provides apparel, gloves and shoes for Woods. He now uses TaylorMade clubs and Bridgestone golf balls.

Tiger's current sponsors include Monster Energy, Upper Deck, Hero MotoCorp and Japanese pain-relief company Kowa.

Community Impact

Together with his father, Earl Woods, Tiger established the Tiger Woods Foundation―now known as the TGR Foundation―in 1996. The stated mission of the organization is to "empower students to pursue their passions through education."

The foundation owns a 35,000-square foot education facility in Orange County, California, called the Tiger Woods Learning Center. The TGR EDU: Explore program has served 625,000 students.

"Golf is just what I do, Woods said in 2016. "It's just an expression of me. But what I try and do for kids will outlive me and hopefully people will never remember what I did on the golf course."

As part of the "The Match: Tiger vs. Phil" in 2018, Woods planned to donate some of the charitable proceeds to local charities.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.