Rare 110-Year-Old Honus Wagner Baseball Card Sells at Auction for $1.2 Million

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 29, 2019

A 1909 Honus Wagner baseball card, which sold in 2000 for more than $1 million, is seen on display at a sports memorabilia show at the Atlantic City Convention Center in Atlantic City, N.J., Wednesday, July 23, 2003. ProSports Authority, a card grading company, will be showing the prized card beginning Thursday. (AP Photo/Mary Godleski)
MARY GODLESKI/Associated Press

Honus Wagner's baseball career ended more than a century ago, but the Hall of Famer remains a popular figure on the collector circuit. 

According to TMZ Sports, a 1909-11 T206 card of Wagner sold for $1.2 million at auction. A testament to the card's rarity, its high price tag came despite the fact it received a two out of 10 on the PSA grading scale.

A version of the card in slightly better condition sold for $3.12 million in October 2016. Yahoo's Daniel Roberts explained at the time that only 200 copies of the card were ever made, with only 50 still around, which helped to drive demand.

Roberts added that Wagner "famously demanded he be removed from the card series, either because he didn’t like the cigarette company marketing the cards to children or because he wanted more money from the company to use his image."

