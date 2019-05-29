Jameis Winston: Buccaneers RB Ronald Jones Improving After Struggling as Rookie

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 29, 2019

TAMPA, FL - JULY 28: Runningback Ronald Jones, II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers works out during Training Camp at One Buc Place on July 28, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Ronald Jones was largely anonymous in his rookie season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Jameis Winston doesn't envision that happening again in 2019.

"I would say RoJo has been showing out," Winston said of the running back, per The Athletic's Greg Auman. "His confidence, his comfort, RoJo's a smart guy. He's getting comfortable in this offense. No one is breathing down his neck. He's more relaxed and executing at a high level."

Winston added he sees Jones making "drastic improvements" on the field.

       

