Champions League 2019: Final Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool face off in the 2019 UEFA Champions League final at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday.

It is a second Champions League final in a row for the Reds, who were beaten 3-1 by Real Madrid last season, but are favourites to lift the European Cup for the sixth time in the Spanish capital.

Tottenham are in the final of Europe's top competition for the first time in their history but have already caused surprises by securing dramatic wins over Manchester City and Ajax.

Date: Saturday, June 1

Time: 8 p.m. BT/3 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 2 (UK), Univision (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport Live (UK), B/R Live (U.S.)



Match Odds (via Oddschecker): Tottenham 10-3, Draw 13-5, Liverpool 19-20

Liverpool will hope to end a memorable season with some silverware after narrowly missing out on their first Premier League title by a single point.

Jurgen Klopp's side racked up an impressive 97 points throughout the campaign, but it was not enough to pip defending champions Manchester City to top spot.

The Liverpool boss heads into Saturday's showpiece with a poor record in finals. The German has lost his last six in all competitions but says he has never had a better team:

The Reds should have key striker Roberto Firmino available for the final, although midfielder Naby Keita has been ruled out:

The return of Firmino will be a boost for Liverpool even though they hit four past Barcelona in the second leg of their semi-final without the Brazilian in a superb display at Anfield.

Liverpool have not struggled for goals in the tournament, and if Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are at their best, they will take some stopping:

Yet Tottenham will not lack for self-belief after their heroics in the competition this season.

Mauricio Pochettino's men came through a tough group containing Barcelona, Inter Milan and PSV Eindhoven.

They went on to hammer Borussia Dortmund 4-0 on aggregate in the last 16, before dumping Manchester City out of the tournament on away goals after a frenetic second leg at the Etihad Stadium.

Spurs then produced a stunning second-half comeback against Ajax to book their place in the final after a hat-trick from Lucas Moura.

The Brazilian has been a key player in their European campaign:

Yet it is possible Moura could be relegated to the bench for the final due to the return to fitness of captain Harry Kane.

The England international has been out of action since April with an ankle injury but has given his manager a selection problem by telling reporters he is "fit to play."

Pochettino offered his thoughts on Kane ahead of the match:

Deciding whether to bring back his top goalscorer is a key decision for the Argentinian ahead of the biggest game of his managerial career.

Spurs have been beaten twice by Liverpool in the Premier League this season and finished a distant 26 points and two places behind them in the table.

Prediction

Spurs will head into the final as underdogs but have already shown they have the quality and determination to cause upsets in this competition.

However, Liverpool look the stronger, more dangerous side and have the experience of being in last season's final to draw on, which should also prove an advantage.

Tottenham Hotspur 1-3 Liverpool