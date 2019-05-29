French Open 2019: Rafael Nadal's Win Highlights Wednesday's Early Results

PHILIPPE LOPEZ/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal secured his place in the third round of the 2019 French Open on Wednesday with a comfortable victory against Yannick Maden.

The No. 2 seed won 6-1, 6-2, 6-4, while his counterpart in the women's draw, Karolina Pliskova, made short work of Kristina Kucova.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is through after a four-set clash with Hugo Dellien, while Sloane Stephens and Garbine Muguruza also progressed.

Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka are among those also in action at Roland-Garros.

Selected Men's Singles Matches, Results

(2) Rafael Nadal bt. Yannick Maden, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4

(6) Stefanos Tsitsipas bt. Hugo Dellien, 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 7-5

Oscar Otte vs. (3) Roger Federer

Grigor Dimitrov vs. (11) Marin Cilic

(24) Stan Wawrinka vs. Cristian Garin

Selected Women's Singles Matches, Results

(9) Elina Svitolina bt. Kateryna Kozlova, ret.

(7) Sloane Stephens bt. Sara Sorribes Tormo, 6-1, 7-6 (3)

(19) Garbine Muguruza bt. Johanna Larsson, 6-4, 6-1

(2) Karolina Pliskova bt. Kristina Kucova, 6-2, 6-2

Viktoria Kuzmova vs. (4) Kiki Bertens

Full fixtures and results can be found at the French Open's official website.

Recap

Nadal looked in imperious form as he dropped just three games across the opening two sets against Maden.

Matters became a little more complicated in a chaotic third set, in which the pair shared five consecutive breaks of serve.

Three of those went Nadal's way, though, with the final break coming after Maden stopped mid-point because he mistakenly thought one of the Spaniard's forehands was long.

The 11-time Roland-Garros champion then sealed the win:

As Record's Jose Morgado observed, Nadal looks set for a straightforward passage to the business end of the tournament, too:

Meanwhile, Pliskova barely broke stride as she dispatched Kucova in less than an hour, the second time in as many matches she has wrapped up inside 60 minutes at the French Open this year.

A clean showing saw her produce 29 winners to 11 unforced errors, per the tournament's official website.

Morgado has been impressed with her showings so far:

As for Tsitsipas, he survived a brief scare against Dellien after the Spaniard edged him out in a hard-fought first set.

The Greek responded in the perfect way, though, rattling off a bagel in the second to level proceedings.

He stayed in control for the remainder, even if the chair umpire had to intervene when one of his shots went wild:

Dellien managed to stave off three match points before he finally succumbed to the No. 6, who reached the third round of the French Open for the first time.

The 20-year-old will face the winner of Roberto Carballes Baena's clash with Filip Krajinovic.