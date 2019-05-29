French Open 2019: Replay TV Schedule, Live Stream for Wednesday's Draw

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal eased through to the third round of the 2019 French Open on Wednesday as he saw off Yannick Maden in three sets.

Sloane Stephens and Garbine Muguruza also advanced in straight sets, but men's No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas had to come from a set down to beat Hugo Dellien.

Women's No. 2 seed Karolina Pliskova swept aside Kristina Kucova.

No. 4 seed Kiki Bertens will also be in action, as will former Roland-Garros winners Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka.

Selected Men's Singles Matches, Results

(2) Rafael Nadal bt. Yannick Maden, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4

(6) Stefanos Tsitsipas bt. Hugo Dellien, 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 7-5

Oscar Otte vs. (3) Roger Federer

Grigor Dimitrov vs. (11) Marin Cilic

(24) Stan Wawrinka vs. Cristian Garin

Selected Women's Singles Matches, Results

(9) Elina Svitolina bt. Kateryna Kozlova, ret.

(7) Sloane Stephens bt. Sara Sorribes Tormo, 6-1, 7-6 (3)

(19) Garbine Muguruza bt. Johanna Larsson, 6-4, 6-1

(2) Karolina Pliskova bt. Kristina Kucova, 6-2, 6-2

Viktoria Kuzmova vs. (4) Kiki Bertens

Full fixtures and results can be found at the French Open's official website.

U.S. Replay Info

TV: Tennis Channel (3 p.m. ET, 11 p.m. ET and 1 a.m. ET on Wednesday)

Live Stream: Tennis Channel Everywhere

UK Replay Info

TV: Eurosport (8 p.m. BST, 10:30 p.m. BST)

Live Stream: Eurosport Player (UK)

Nadal waltzed through his opening two sets against Maden with the kind of consummate ease an 11-time French Open winner enjoys on clay.

The German just couldn't live with the No. 2 seed:

The match wasn't all smooth sailing, though, as Maden was able to offer more resistance in the third.

Helped by some unusually loose play from Nadal and a couple of double-faults, Maden broke him twice.

He gave up three breaks on his own serve too, though, allowing the Spaniard to close out the match in straight sets.

Stephens blew away Sara Sorribes Tormo in their opening set, breaking the Spaniard three times on the way to a 6-1 scoreline.

Tennis writer Tumaini Carayol was impressed:

The American, who was runner-up at Roland-Garros last year, began the second set in much the same fashion as she did the first, racing to a 3-0 lead.

An impressive comeback from Sorribes Tormo forced a tiebreaker after the pair shared four breaks of serve apiece, but Stephens was able to avoid a third set.

Muguruza enjoyed a more straightforward time against Larsson.

The 2016 French Open winner was gifted a decisive break in the opening set after a double-fault and a pair of unforced errors from Larsson.

A dominant showing in the second set from the Spaniard saw her drop just four points on her serve as she wrapped up the match in 64 minutes.

Tennis writer Jake Davies gave his take on a commanding performance from Muguruza:

Her reward is a third-round clash with No. 9 seed Elina Svitolina, who walked over Kateryna Kozlova after she withdrew with a virus.

Svitolina has won each of their last three meetings.