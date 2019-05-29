Michael Irvin: Donovan McNabb Is a Hall of Famer, Isn't Better Than Troy Aikman

Michael Perez/Associated Press

Longtime NFL wide receiver Michael Irvin believes former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb deserves a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but the wideout doesn't put him ahead of Troy Aikman.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Irvin said McNabb should be a Hall of Famer:

Last week, McNabb told TMZ Sports he's a deserving Hall of Famer, adding, "My numbers are better than Troy Aikman."

McNabb has a point, since he threw for 37,276 yards, 234 touchdowns and 117 interceptions during his 13-year career with the Eagles, Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings, while Aikman threw for 32,942 yards, 165 touchdowns and 141 interceptions in 12 campaigns.

Also, McNabb rushed for 3,459 yards and 29 touchdowns.

The biggest difference between the two quarterbacks is that Aikman led the Cowboys to three Super Bowl wins, while McNabb never won a ring.

Irvin believes that stat is the most important of all: "It just seems like everybody is talking about numbers and not the number that matters most and that's winning ... that's what playing the game is all about—winning football games, winning Super Bowls and of course, Troy Aikman has done that."

Additionally, Irvin said McNabb played in an offense similar to the one reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes plays in for the Kansas City Chiefs, noting that he feels Aikman could have put up big numbers in that offense as well.

Instead, Aikman oftentimes deferred to Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith.

Irvin added he believes the Cowboys could have won at least one Super Bowl with McNabb at the helm due primarily to the fact that he has confidence in his own leadership skills.

Even so, it doesn't sound like Irvin would be willing to replace Aikman with anyone—McNabb included.