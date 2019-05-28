Dallas Keuchel Rumors: Ex-Astros Pitcher 'Open' to 1-Year, $18M Contract

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 29, 2019

Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel throws against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning in Game 3 of a baseball American League Championship Series on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Free-agent starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel is reportedly willing to accept a smaller contract than he initially requested as the 2019 season continues.

According to Buster Olney of ESPN, the southpaw is "open to" a prorated one-year contract near the qualifying offer range of $18 million. Olney explained Keuchel originally asked for a six- or seven-year contract worth $25 to $30 million annually before the Houston Astros offered a one-year deal worth $15 million or a two-year deal worth $24 million.

The regular season is one-third of the way over, which means front offices have large enough sample sizes to know how badly they need pitching help.

As a two-time All-Star, four-time Gold Glover, 2017 World Series champion and 2015 American League Cy Young Award winner, Keuchel could provide any contender with a proven veteran arm.

He finished with a 2.48 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 216 strikeouts in 232 innings during his Cy Young season. While he hasn't replicated those numbers since, he was still impressive during the Astros' championship year with a 2.90 ERA in the regular season and 3.58 ERA in five postseason starts.

Keuchel also made a career-high 34 starts in 2018 and finished with a 3.74 ERA and 1.31 WHIP.

The career Astro is just 31 years old, playoff-tested and a left-handed option who could help balance a rotation. What's more, a one-year deal wouldn't be a hindrance on the salary cap of whichever team signs him.

