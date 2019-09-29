Mitchell Trubisky out vs. Vikings with Shoulder Injury; Chase Daniel Replaces

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky suffered a shoulder injury on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings and will not return, per the team.

Trubisky was injured on a strip-sack by Danielle Hunter early in the first half and was replaced by Chase Daniel.

Trubisky broke out in 2018 under then first-year head coach Matt Nagy, completing 66.6 percent of his passes for 24 touchdowns and 12 picks and 7.4 yards per pass attempt. He amassed 421 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

He led the Bears to an 11-3 regular-season record on the field. Chicago lost 16-15 to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC wild-card round.

However, the 25-year-old has struggled in his third NFL campaign, completing 65 percent of his passes for three touchdowns, two interceptions and 5.6 yards per attempt entering Sunday.

Daniel should continue to get the nod if Trubisky's absence stretches beyond Sunday. The 32-year-old completed 69.7 percent of his passes for three touchdowns and two interceptions in the two games Trubisky missed last year due to a right shoulder bruise.

He threw for 6.8 yards per pass attempt, and the Bears split a pair with the Detroit Lions (23-16 win) and New York Giants (30-27 overtime loss).

Daniel can hold the fort down in Trubisky's absence, but he doesn't have as big of an arm and can't scramble like the starter. Still, he fared well enough last year to keep the Bears offense moving, and a stout Chicago defense led by All-Pro edge-rusher Khalil Mack could be enough to hold the team over.