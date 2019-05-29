BS Meter on Latest NBA Draft, Free-Agency and Offseason Rumors

2 of 5

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Whoever coined the phrase "life comes at you fast" must have been an NBA fan.

Less than two weeks ago, the Milwaukee Bucks appeared bound for the NBA Finals. Then a double-overtime loss in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals spiraled into three more defeats, and poof—a 60-win season went down the drain.

Now, the Bucks are the latest small-market club to have their superstar's future questioned.

According to ESPN's Malika Andrews, a source close to Giannis Antetokounmpo said an NBA Finals trip "could tip the scales as he weighs his contractual future." Considering the 24-year-old MVP finalist just became eligible for a supermax extension next summer, this report already gives the 2019-20 campaign now-or-never stakes for Milwaukee.

Except Antetokounmpo hardly sounded like he was in a hurry at his exit interview.

"I think this is just the start of a long journey," he told reporters. "We're going to get better and we're going to come back next year, believing in who we are and believing in what we've built this year."

Those comments are by no means the equivalent of putting pen to paper on a new deal. Milwaukee must do everything in its power to assemble the strongest roster possible around him. Even if he's not looking elsewhere, others are eyeing him. For instance, one source told Newsday's Steve Popper that the Los Angeles Lakers added former Bucks head coach Jason Kidd as an assistant to help recruit Antetokounmpo in 2021.

Andrews' report could be Antetokounmpo's camp holding Milwaukee's feet to the fire ahead of an offseason in which several key contributors—including Khris Middleton (player option), Brook Lopez and Malcolm Brogdon—will hit the open market. While there's no reason to believe Antetokounmpo wants to leave sooner or later, the mere mention of the possibility is a loud reminder that this is no time for penny-pinching.

Verdict: B.S., for now at least.