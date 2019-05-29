US Women's Open Golf 2019: Tee Times, Dates, TV Schedule, LPGA Prize Money

Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

The 2019 U.S. Women's Open takes place at Country Club of Charleston this week, with a high-class field going in search of one of the biggest honours in the game.

Ariya Jutanugarn will be back in the field to defend the title she won a year ago at Shoal Creek, but will have fierce competition for the prize.

After winning at the ANA Inspiration earlier in the year, Jin-young Ko is expected to fare well in the second major event of 2019. As well as the defending champion and world No. 1, Minjee Lee and Sung-hyun Park, the second and third-highest ranked players in the world respectively, will feature.

Read on for further details about the tournament, including the viewing details, the prize money on offer and the times the top players will go off on Thursday.

Date: Thursday, May 30

TV Info: On Thursday and Friday the action will be shown on FOX Sports 1 starting at 2:30 p.m. (ET), while over the weekend the competition will be shown on FOX at 2 p.m. (ET).

In the United Kingdom, the action will be shown live over the weekend on Sky Sports Main Event from 7 p.m. (BST).

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go (U.S.), Sky Go (UK)

Purse: $5,000,000

Selected Thursday Tee Times (ET)

*7:44 a.m. – Minjee Lee, Jin-young Ko, Inbee Park

8:06 a.m. – Cristie Kerr, Anna Nordqvist, Shanshan Feng

*8:06 a.m. – Ariya Jutanugarn, Sung-hyun Park, Lexi Thompson

8:17 a.m.—Sei-young Kim, Pernilla Lindberg, Moriya Jutanugarn

*8:17 a.m. – Nelly Korda, Brooke Henderson, Danielle Kang

*Starting at 10th tee. For the tee times in full, visit the competition website.

Preview

A year ago, Jutanugarn eventually got the better of Hyo-joo Kim in a playoff to win the title and will be seeking to become the first back-to-back winner of the U.S. Open since Annika Sorenstam, who triumphed in 1995 and 1996.

But after a brilliant 2018, Jutanugarn has been able to capture the same levels this season and will need to up her game if she's to be in the mix come Sunday evening.

In 2019, the Thai player has yet to pick up a victory in her 11 starts and last time out she was a distant tied 43rd at the Kingsmill Championship.

The winner that weekend was Bronte Law, whose performance at the Kingsmill River Course will make her one to watch this week:

The same can be said of the world's top-ranked player at the moment in Ko, who secured her first major title earlier in the year. Here is how she celebrated that triumph:

At the ANA she was exceptional and a comfortable three shots ahead of her compatriot, Mi-hyang Lee. After breaking her major duck, the world No. 1 can play without pressure this weekend, which is an ominous prospect for the rest of the field.

Lee is one player who will feel as though she can rival Ko at her best and is arguably playing the most consistent golf of any competitor in the field as it stands.

The Australian won at the Hugel-Air Premia Los Angeles Open in May and prior to that she was tied for third at the Lotte Championship.

After a poor recent run in the majors—she's only been able to secure one top-10 finish in the last she's played—there'll be an expectation on her to find some overdue form at one of these events.