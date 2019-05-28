French Open 2019: Del Potro, Azarenka Highlight Tuesday's Early Results

French Open 2019: Del Potro, Azarenka Highlight Tuesday's Early ResultsMay 28, 2019
Victoria Azarenka knocked out 2017 Roland-Garros winner Jelena Ostapenko in the opening round of the 2019 French Open on Tuesday.
The Belorussian prevailed in straight sets over her Latvian counterpart and could face No. 1 seed Naomi Osaka in the second round.
Meanwhile, Juan Martin del Potro needed four sets to beat Nicolas Jarry after dropping the first set 3-6, though he lost just nine games following the setback to secure his progression.
Men's No. 5 seed Alexander Zverev survived an impressive comeback from John Millman after going two sets up against the Australian.
Elsewhere in the women's draw on Tuesday, reigning champion Simona Halep will begin her title defence against Ajla Tomljanovic, while No. 1 seed Naomi Osaka—who won the 2018 U.S. Open and this year's Australian Open—faces Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.
Selected Men's Singles Matches, Results
(5) Alexander Zverev bt. John Millman, 7-6 (4), 6-3, 2-6, 6-7 (5), 6-3
(8) Juan Martin del Potro bt. Nicolas Jarry, 3-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-4
(9) Fabio Fognini bt. Andreas Seppi, 6-3, 6-0, 3-6, 6-3
(10) Karen Khachanov vs. Cedrik-Marcel Stebe
Taro Daniel vs. (14) Gael Monfils
(18) Roberto Bautista Agut bt. Steve Johnson, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2
Selected Women's Singles Matches, Results
Karolina Muchova bt. (17) Anett Kontaveit, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2
Victoria Azarenka bt. Jelena Ostapenko, 6-4, 7-6 (4)
(1) Naomi Osaka vs. Anna Karolina Schmiedlova
(3) Simona Halep vs. Ajla Tomljanovic
(11) Aryna Sabalenka vs. Dominika Cibulkova
Evgeniya Rodina vs. (14) Madison Keys
Full fixtures and results can be found at the French Open's official website.
Recap
Despite playing just two sets against Azarenka, Ostapenko made 17 double-faults and 60 unforced errors.
Azarenka punished Ostapenko's loose play, coming from behind in both sets to take the win.
As Record's Jose Morgado noted, Ostapenko has endured a difficult time at Roland-Garros since her maiden Grand Slam victory:
José Morgado @josemorgado
Back to back #RolandGarros R1 losses for Jelena Ostapenko after winning the title in 2017
It was also an uncomfortable day for Zverev in Paris.
The German took the first set against Millman via a tiebreaker after the pair shared two breaks of serve apiece, and it was far from a convincing performance from the former:
The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast
He just about won the opening set, but can anyone explain why Zverev is playing like a 6ft6in counterpuncher, standing miles back and grinding away, rather than imposing himself and using his weapons? #RG19
Even in the second set, which Zverev won 6-3, he still gave up another two breaks.
Millman managed to take advantage of Zverev's struggles before long, and the match eventually went to a decisive fifth set.
The No. 5 seed has played at least one five-set match in the first three rounds of four of the last five Grand Slams, so tennis writer Ben Rothenberg was not surprised:
Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg
Death. Taxes. Sascha Zverev going five in the first week of a Slam. #RG19
Zverev showed his frustration at the situation at the end of the fourth:
Eurosport UK @Eurosport_UK
Alexander Zverev is going to a fifth set... 💥 He seems pretty happy about it 🙃 #RG19 https://t.co/9O6kSjtUId
Millman's efforts were undone by a collapse in the fifth. From 40-0 up and on the verge of a 4-4 scoreline, he lost five points in a row to hand Zverev a 5-3 lead.
The 22-year-old went on to secure his passage to the next round, but he won't be happy with a performance that included 14 double-faults and 73 unforced errors, per the tournament's official website.
French Open: Victoria Azarenka through to second round