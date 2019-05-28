Fresno Grizzlies Apologize to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for Memorial Day Video

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMay 28, 2019

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., listens to questioning of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, at the House Oversight and Reform Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press

The Fresno Grizzlies apologized to United States House of Representatives member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Tuesday for a video that aired in their ballpark in between the first and second game of a doubleheader on Monday.

The organization took to Twitter to express its regret for the incident:

In the video, an image of Ocasio-Cortez was shown in between images of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un and former Cuban president Fidel Castro while late U.S. President Ronald Regan can be heard talking about "enemies of freedom." (beginning at the 3:02 mark):

The Grizzlies called the video a case of "misleading and offensive editing." The club also apologized to servicemen and servicewomen for causing a "distraction" on Memorial Day.

Ocasio-Cortez has been the target of criticism from Republican opposition and certain sections of the media since becoming the youngest woman ever elected to Congress in June 2018. According to People magazine, she is Congress' "most visible democratic socialist."

Fresno, which is the Washington Nationals' Triple-A affiliate, went on to lose both games of the doubleheader to the El Paso Chihuahuas at Chukchansi Park in Fresno, California, on Monday.

Related

    Machado on Boos from Yankees Fans: 'Great Players Get Booed'

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Machado on Boos from Yankees Fans: 'Great Players Get Booed'

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    New MLB Mock Draft with 1 Week to Go ✍️

    MLB logo
    MLB

    New MLB Mock Draft with 1 Week to Go ✍️

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    Bill Buckner Dies at 69

    Former Red Sox, Cubs and Dodgers star had Lewy body dementia

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Bill Buckner Dies at 69

    Former Red Sox, Cubs and Dodgers star had Lewy body dementia

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Pedroia 'Not Sure' If He'll Play Again After Injury Setback

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Pedroia 'Not Sure' If He'll Play Again After Injury Setback

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report