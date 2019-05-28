Fresno Grizzlies Apologize to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for Memorial Day Video

J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press

The Fresno Grizzlies apologized to United States House of Representatives member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Tuesday for a video that aired in their ballpark in between the first and second game of a doubleheader on Monday.

The organization took to Twitter to express its regret for the incident:

In the video, an image of Ocasio-Cortez was shown in between images of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un and former Cuban president Fidel Castro while late U.S. President Ronald Regan can be heard talking about "enemies of freedom." (beginning at the 3:02 mark):

The Grizzlies called the video a case of "misleading and offensive editing." The club also apologized to servicemen and servicewomen for causing a "distraction" on Memorial Day.

Ocasio-Cortez has been the target of criticism from Republican opposition and certain sections of the media since becoming the youngest woman ever elected to Congress in June 2018. According to People magazine, she is Congress' "most visible democratic socialist."

Fresno, which is the Washington Nationals' Triple-A affiliate, went on to lose both games of the doubleheader to the El Paso Chihuahuas at Chukchansi Park in Fresno, California, on Monday.