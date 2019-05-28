French Open 2019: Replay TV Schedule, Live Stream for Tuesday's Draw

THOMAS SAMSON/Getty Images

Juan Martin del Potro secured his place in the second round of the 2019 French Open on Tuesday.

He came from a set down to beat Nicolas Jarry in four, while Fabio Fognini also needed four sets to get past compatriot Andreas Seppi.

Men's No. 5 seed Alexander Zverev went to five sets with John Millman but ultimately triumphed 7-6 (4), 6-3, 2-6, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

Defending champion Simona Halep and No. 1 seed Naomi Osaka are also in action.

Selected Men's Singles Matches, Results

(5) Alexander Zverev bt. John Millman, 7-6 (4), 6-3, 2-6, 6-7 (5), 6-3

(8) Juan Martin del Potro bt. Nicolas Jarry, 3-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-4

(9) Fabio Fognini bt. Andreas Seppi, 6-3, 6-0, 3-6, 6-3

(10) Karen Khachanov vs. Cedrik-Marcel Stebe

Taro Daniel vs. (14) Gael Monfils

Selected Women's Singles Matches, Results

Victoria Azarenka bt. Jelena Ostapenko, 6-4, 7-6 (4)

(1) Naomi Osaka vs. Anna Karolina Schmiedlova

(3) Simona Halep vs. Ajla Tomljanovic

(11) Aryna Sabalenka vs. Dominika Cibulkova

Evgeniya Rodina vs. (14) Madison Keys

Recap

Del Potro is making his first appearance at a Grand Slam since he fractured his kneecap at the Shanghai Masters last year, and he had to survive a brief scare against Jarry.

The Chilean hit 47 winners to the Argentinian's 20, but he also made 41 unforced errors to Del Potro's 21.

Jarry failed to trouble Del Potro after securing the first set, picking up just three games across the second and third.

Tennis writer Gaspar Ribeiro Lanca noted the quick turnaround:

The 23-year-old offered a little more resistance in the fourth, but an early break proved his undoing as he struggled to get near his opponent's serve.

Meanwhile, No. 9 seed Fognini came out on top in an all-Italian battle with Seppi and even claimed a bagel along the way.

The pair came into the match level in terms of their head-to-head record at 4-4, with Seppi having won their first four meetings and Fognini their last four.

Their most recent came at Roland Garros in 2017 as Fognini triumphed in straight sets.

Seppi managed to take a set off him this time, but Fognini never looked in much danger after he raced to a two-set lead before closing it out in the fourth.