Video: Watch Diesel Brothers' Historic Monster Truck Jump over Flying Airplane

Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press

Jumping Monster Jam trucks dangerous heights into the air apparently wasn't extreme enough for Diesel Brothers because the Discovery Channel show added a moving plane to Monday's season finale.

Dave Sparks, who goes by the name Heavy D, jumped a Monster Jam truck over an actively flying airplane during Diesel Brothers: Monster Jump Live in a daring display of machinery and head-turning bravery.

Discovery Channel's website provided details for the event, noting Diesel Brothers held the night of stunts at decommissioned WWII base Wendover Airfield on Memorial Day to honor those in the military.

Heavy D's stunt with the airplane was the main event, one which he and the crew of Diesel Brothers prepared for throughout the latest season. Part of the preparation was partnering with Monster Jam, which helped the show create a diesel-powered Monster Jam truck called the BroDozer.

Pilot Anthony Oshinuga, who the Discovery Channel noted "is one of only a few pilots in the U.S. licensed to fly at such low elevations at fast speeds," expertly flew the plane.

"This is going to be one of the most intense, high stakes moments ever shown on national television," Heavy D said before the jump. "Everything about the stunts we have planned requires 100 percent precision and accuracy. I can't wait to put on a night of events and surprises that will keep America on the edge of their seat."

As if America wasn't on the edge of its seat enough, Heavy D had to deal with weather concerns with rain and wind. It made the daunting jump all the more imposing, but Sparks was up to the challenge and cleared Oshinuga with no trouble at all.

He wasn't the only one to impress during Monday's live show, as Tanner Godfrey used a UTV that was built during the latest season of Diesel Brothers in an attempt to reclaim his world record for the longest jump made in such a vehicle.

Reclaim it he did with a world record of 240 feet:

What's more, Monster Jam driver Todd LeDuc completed his first forward-momentum back-flip in a Monster Jam truck as the show's first stunt of the evening.

It was quite a notable feat, but it was missing a key ingredient that made Heavy D's performance so memorable—an actual plane flying through the air and underneath his sky-bound truck.

That was a job for the BroDozer.