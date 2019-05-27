Report: NFL Likely to Review Video of Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Being Handcuffed

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 27, 2019

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) walks off the field after NFL football practice in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, May. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The NFL is reportedly "likely" to review video footage of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott throwing a forearm into a security guard who hit a metal gate and fell to the ground during a concert in Las Vegas.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported the news, noting the league will review the footage that appeared on TMZ to determine whether Elliott violated guidelines stemming from his previous six-game suspension. While the Cowboys running back was not arrested or charged following the incident, he was temporarily put in handcuffs. 

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

