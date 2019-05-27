French Open 2019 Draw: Twitter Reacts to Serena Williams and Top Results

THOMAS SAMSON/Getty Images

Serena Williams rebounded from losing the opening set to beat Vitalia Diatchenko in the first round of the 2019 French Open on Monday.

Williams was facing the prospect of losing in the first round of a Grand Slam tournament for only the second time in her career when Diatchenko took the initial set 6-2. However, the 37-year-old rallied to win the next two sets 6-1, 6-0 and keep alive her bid for a 24th Grand Slam singles title.

Williams' win came on a day when top seeds Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal were victorious in the ATP bracket. Meanwhile, Kiki Bertens and Johanna Konta progressed in the WTA draw, while Caroline Wozniacki was eliminated.

