French Open 2019: Tuesday Schedule and Predictions for Roland Garros Bracket

Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Top seed Naomi Osaka begins her quest to win the 2019 French Open on Tuesday when she takes on Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

Defending champion Simona Halep is also in action at Roland Garros. The third seed opens up against powerful Australian Ajla Tomljanovic.



In the men's draw fifth seed Alexander Zverev will be hoping to shrug off his recent poor form against John Millman, while 2018 semi-finalist Juan Martin Del Potro faces Chile's Nicolas Jarry.

Tuesday's matches are scheduled to start at 11 a.m. BST (6 a.m. ET). Here's a look at the selected fixtures and predicted winners:

Men's Draw

John Millman vs. (5) Alexander Zverev (Zverev)

Nicolas Jarry vs. (8) Juan Martin Del Potro (Del Potro)

(9) Fabio Fognini vs. Andreas Seppi (Fognini)

(Q) Simone Bolelli vs. (22) Lucas Pouille (Pouille)

Taro Daniel vs. (14) Gael Monfils (Monfils)

Steve Johnson vs. (18) Roberto Bautista Agut (Bautista Agut)

(10) Karen Khachanov vs. Cedrik-Marcel Stebe (Khachanov)

(23) Fernando Verdasco vs. Dan Evans (Verdasco)

Cameron Norrie vs. (Q) Elliot Benchetrit (Norrie)

Ivo Karlovic vs. Feliciano Lopez (Lopez)

Women's Draw

(1) Naomi Osaka vs. Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (Osaka)

(24) Caroline Garcia vs. Mona Barthel (Garcia)

Jelena Ostapenko vs. Victoria Azarenka (Ostapenko)

(3) Simona Halep vs. AjlaTomljanovic (Halep)

(11) Aryna Sabalenka vs. Dominika Cibulkova (Sabalenka)

Evgeniya Rodina vs. (14) Madison Keys (Keys)

(21) Daria Kasatkina vs. Jasmine Paolini (Kasatkina)

Eugenie Bouchard vs. (27) Lesia Tsurenko (Tsurenko)

Anna Tatishvili vs. (29) Maria Sakkari (Sakkari)

Karolina Muchova vs. (17) Anett Kontaveit (Kontaveit)

For a look at the full schedule, visit RolandGarros.com.

Tuesday Preview

Two-time Grand Slam champion Osaka is yet to win a title on clay but will be expected to make a big impact at the French Open after winning the U.S. Open in September and the Australian Open in January.

The 21-year-old has not enjoyed the best build-up to the tournament. She was forced out of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany with an abdominal problem and pulled out of the Italian Open with a hand injury.

Osaka also says she is yet to fully adjust to playing on clay:

However, the Japanese star has tended to save her best performances for the Grand Slams, and she will be expected to see off Schmiedlova who comes into the match off the back of a disappointing result:

Halep should join her in the second round and goes into the tournament as one of the favourites for victory in the French capital.

The defending champion has been in good form on the clay. She reached the last four of the Miami Open and was beaten by Kiki Bertens in the final of the Madrid Open.

Halep's side of the draw also appears to be opening up after some big-name exits, according to tennis writer Matt Zemek:

Meanwhile, Zverev starts his French Open against Millman fresh from victory over Jarry at the Geneva Open on Saturday:

The German picked up his first title of 2019 with the win that will give him a confidence boost after disappointing performances in Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Rome.

However, sports journalist Pete Borkowski says Zverev has a tough draw in Paris:

Millman is yet to make it past the first round at the French Open but made the quarter-finals of the 2018 U.S. Open, and Zverev can not afford to take him too lightly.

Del Potro is also in action on Tuesday, as the big-serving Argentinian takes on Jarry for a place in the second round.

Jarry made it all the way to the final of the Geneva Open before being beaten by Zverev, but Del Potro has also shown good form on the clay in the run-up to the French.

The 30-year-old played out an epic clash with Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals of the Italian Open, managing to earn two match points against the top seed before eventually slipping to defeat.

His powerful serve and vicious forehand make him a formidable opponent and should be enough for him to open up his campaign with a win.