French Open 2019: Wozniacki Upset Highlights Monday's Results from Roland-Garros

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistMay 27, 2019

Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki reacts as she plays against Russia's Veronika Kudermetova during their women's singles first round match on day two of The Roland Garros 2019 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on May 27, 2019. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images)
THOMAS SAMSON/Getty Images

There were more surprises at the French Open on Monday, as Caroline Wozniacki was knocked out in the first round of the competition by Veronika Kudermetova. 

Despite winning the opening set without dropping a game, Wozniacki wasn't able to advance, as her 22-year-old opponent rallied brilliantly. Eventually, the Russian was a comfortable 0-6, 6-3, 6-3 winner against the 13th seed.

Elsewhere in the women's draw, there were straightforward wins for Kiki Bertens and Ashleigh Barty, who are seeded fourth and eighth, respectively.

  

