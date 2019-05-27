French Open 2019: Replay TV Schedule, Live Stream for Monday's Draw

Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Caroline Wozniacki became the latest high-profile exit in the women's draw at the 2019 French Open on Monday as she crashed out in the first round at Roland-Garros.

The Dane slipped up against Veronika Kudermetova despite taking a bagel in the opening set.

No. 4 seed Kiki Bertens had little trouble as she dispatched Pauline Parmentier 6-3, 6-4.

In the men's draw, Rafael Nadal swept aside Yannick Hanfmann in straight sets as he began his pursuit of a 12th French Open title.

Novak Djokovic is also in action on Monday against Hubert Hurkacz.

Selected Men's Singles Matches, Results

(2) Rafael Nadal bt. Yannick Hanfmann, 6-2, 6-1, 6-3

(1) Novak Djokovic vs. Hubert Hurkacz

(4) Dominic Thiem vs. Tommy Paul

(24) Stan Wawrinka vs. Jozef Kovalik

Selected Women's Singles Matches, Results

(4) Kiki Bertens bt. Pauline Parmentier, 6-3, 6-4

Veronica Kudermetova bt. (13) Caroline Wozniacki, 0-6, 6-3, 6-3

(8) Ash Barty bt. Jessica Pegula, 6-3, 6-3

(10) Serena Williams vs. Vitalia Diatchenko

Recap

Wozniacki looked set to romp through her opening match in Paris when she won the first seven games against Kudermetova.

The Russian battled back, though, forcing a decider after breaking the No. 13 seed three times in the second set.

Kudermetova quickly raced into a 3-0 lead in the third set, and from there, she held on to secure her first victory over a player ranked in the world's top 20:

Following Petra Kvitova's withdrawal with an arm injury, Wozniacki was yet another notable player out of the women's draw early, per BBC Sport's Russell Fuller:

The Dane hasn't made it to a Grand Slam quarter-final since winning the Australian Open in 2018.

Bertens had lost on each of the three occasions she had previously encountered Parmentier, but the clay-court specialist looked comfortable in their clash on Monday.

She won 91 per cent of the points played on her first serve, and she hit 20 winners to the Frenchwoman's 10.

Ash Barty's win over Jessica Pegula was less straightforward, though it resulted in a similar scoreline.

The pair shared nine breaks of serve in their topsy-turvy match, which lasted an hour, but the Australian was more clinical in the clutch moments, converting six of her seven break-point opportunities to progress to the second round.