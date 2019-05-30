MLB Report Card Grades for Each Team at the Start of June

0 of 30

Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

As the calendar flips to June and schools across the country prepare to go out for summer, it's time to issue another round of report card grades to all 30 MLB teams.

Clubs are graded on a curve based on expectations, which means rebuilders will be judged a bit differently than contenders.

In the end, though, we're focused on results: how well a team is hitting, pitching and—most of all—how much it's winning.