2019's Struggling MLB Stars Who Should Be Tossed to the Bench

Gail Burton/Associated Press

It happens every year. High-profile MLB stars struggle mightily and teams wrestle with the question of when to send them to the bench.

For some, the time is now.

Here are a half-dozen players who should be benched ASAP. We only considered position players, since star pitchers aren't generally benched, but rather demoted to the bullpen or simply DFA'd.

We defined "star" as players with at least a few awards and/or All-Star nods on their resumes. And we looked for instances where there was a viable alternative on the 25-man roster or in the upper minor leagues. Obviously you can't bench a guy if there's no one to take his place.

We also didn't include players currently on the injured list (cough, Chris Davis).

Some of these guys could work their way back into everyday roles; others are probably done as MLB-caliber starters. But they all should be riding the pine in the near future.