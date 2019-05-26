UANL Tie Leon in 2nd Leg, Win Liga MX Clausura on Aggregate

Christian Palma/Associated Press

UANL finished off an impressive season with a Liga MX Clausura title after defeating Leon in Sunday's final.

Tigres had a 1-0 lead after the first leg and followed it up with a 0-0 draw in the second leg to win 1-0 on aggregate.

The defense was especially impressive to keep an elite attack without a goal for 180 minutes, while Nahuel Guzman anchored the squad in net to help come away with the victory at Estadio Leon in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Although this represents the club's seventh title in the top division, the latest win is the team's first in the Clausura campaign to go with four Apertura championships.

Just like in the first leg, scoring was a challenge for both clubs in this match.

Considering they trailed entering the day, Leon were unsurprisingly the more aggressive side, and it led to some quality chances in the first half. The home team had the only two shots on goal in the first half, although neither side was able to get onto the scoresheet in that time.

As Tom Marshall of ESPNFC noted, it was an even battle in the first 45 minutes, and injuries were a bigger story than anyone would have hoped:

The second half featured Leon holding much of the possession, but Tigres had the better chances to put it away.

Eduardo Vargas and Enner Valencia each had one-on-one opportunities against Rodolfo Cota but were denied by the keeper:

Not to be outdone, UANL goalie Nahuel Guzman also made big saves to keep the match scoreless:

As time ticked away, however, Tigres turned all its focus onto the defensive end:

Even with five minutes of stoppage time, Leon were never able to get the equalizing goal needed to save the season.

The frustration finally poured over when Andres Mosquera was booked with a red card in the 93rd minute.

Tigres were able to hold on for the hard-fought victory, with Andre-Pierre Gignac recording the only goal in the two legs.

These two squads were the best in the league over the course of the past few months, making this a must-watch final for all fans of Liga MX. However, nothing is guaranteed when the clubs return to action for the 2019-20 season.