The One Move Each NFL Team Still Needs to Make This Offseason

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

There are many, many moves to be made.

They aren't likely moves that will define seasons, but the next three months in the NFL are heavy on roster tweaks as teams monitor a shallow free-agency pool, consider cuts and assess their projected depth charts based on practice performances and salary-cap math.

With June on the horizon and organized team activities hitting homestretches, here's one move each team still needs to make between now and the start of the 2019 regular season in September.