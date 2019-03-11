NFL Trade Rumors: Vikings CBs Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes Drawing Interest

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Teams around the NFL are reportedly gauging the Minnesota Vikings' interest in trading cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes.

According to Albert Breer of MMQB, the NFC North team has received inquiries about their availability and could move them "for the right price," even though Minnesota isn't "giving those guys away."

Breer noted Rhodes is "absolutely better than any of this year's free agents at the position" and suggested Waynes may be as well.

The overall weakness of the cornerback class in free agency could lead to some creativity with trade proposals for players like Rhodes and Waynes. Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com ranked the top 25 free agents in January, and Ronald Darby was 14th and the only cornerback listed, even though he is coming off a torn ACL.

Rhodes is under contract until 2023, and Minnesota could move him for salary-cap purposes.

Vikings radio voice Paul Allen speculated as much on PFT Live with Mike Florio, as Rhodes carries a cap number of $13.3 million, and trading him would lead to a net cap savings of $6.1 million and cash savings of approximately $11 million.

The speculation caught his eye:

Still, he is a critical member of the Vikings secondary as a two-time Pro Bowler who is just 28 years old. He had five interceptions in 2016 and was a first-team All-Pro member in 2017.

As for Waynes, he is under contract until 2020. The 2015 first-round pick played 14 games last year and had eight passes defended.