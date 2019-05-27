Position-by-Position 2019 NBA Finals Preview

Position-by-Position 2019 NBA Finals PreviewMay 27, 2019
For the first time in five years, the NBA Finals matchup will be something other than the Golden State Warriors against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Golden State is still in it, of course, after sweeping the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference Finals, but its opponent is new.
The Toronto Raptors, led by 2014 Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, outlasted the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals to advance to the championship series for the first time in franchise history.
With Leonard and breakout star Pascal Siakam sharing the frontcourt and midseason acquisition Marc Gasol anchoring them inside, the Raptors provide a different set of challenges for the two-time defending champions. This series may be more competitive than Golden State's last two romps through the Finals.
The Warriors will not be at full strength, at least to start the series. Kevin Durant has been out since Game 5 of the second round against the Houston Rockets after he suffered a right calf strain. He missed the entire Western Conference Finals, and the team has revealed "it is unlikely" he'll play at the beginning of the next series.
By all indications, Durant hasn't started on-court work yet, so his matchup implications against the Raptors will not be considered for the purposes of this preview. It goes without saying that Durant, who had been the best player in the entire playoffs up until his injury, would provide a massive edge for the Warriors if healthy, but his status is still very much up in the air for the foreseeable future.
DeMarcus Cousins will also likely miss the beginning of the Finals after he suffered a ruptured quad in the first round matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers. Publicly, the Warriors are more optimistic about his return at some point in the series.
Point Guard: Stephen Curry vs. Kyle Lowry
Kyle Lowry exorcised some playoff demons in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Bucks, scoring 25 points in the series-tying Game 2 and 17 on 6-of-10 shooting in the closeout game Saturday night. Lowry has famously struggled in the postseason, but he gave the Raptors enough to get them to the Finals for the first time ever, improving his shaky playoff reputation in the process.
Unfortunately, on the other side of his matchup is the greatest shooter in NBA history and one of the best point guards ever. Curry has been on an absolute tear of late, scoring at least 25 points in his last seven playoff games and at least 36 in all four games of Golden State's sweep of Portland in the Western Conference Finals.
Since Durant went down in Game 5 of the Rockets series, Golden State couldn't have asked for more than Curry has given them. And with a Finals MVP trophy serving as the one major hole in his resume, he'll have no shortage of motivation to keep it going.
As good as Lowry has been at times during this Raptors playoff run, the consistency hasn't been there. Curry's track record speaks for itself.
Advantage: Golden State
Shooting Guard: Klay Thompson vs. Danny Green
All season, Green has been a reliable starter for Toronto, playing solid defense and shooting an outstanding 45.5 percent from three-point range. He's been as key to their success as anyone outside of Leonard, with whom he was traded last summer from San Antonio.
However, that production hasn't carried over to the postseason. His three-point percentage has plummeted to 31.4 percent, and he's currently mired in a cold streak without a made three in any of the last three games of the Bucks series. Over the four Toronto wins against Milwaukee, Green shot 1-of-15 from deep, and his lone make came in Game 3.
Needless to say, Toronto will need some of those shots to go in if it hopes to dethrone Golden State.
Thompson has also had a few cold outings recently, but he's shooting 39.3 percent from long range during the playoffs and has had some big scoring games since Durant got hurt. Based on their performances thus far in the playoffs, there isn't a question which is the better bet in the Finals.
Advantage: Golden State
Small Forward: Andre Iguodala vs. Kawhi Leonard
This matchup comes with the obvious caveat of Durant's absence. He and Leonard have arguably been the two best players of the playoffs thus far, and this individual showdown would have been the headliner of the series.
But Durant won't be back on the court for at least the beginning of the Finals, and he may be out even longer. The Warriors appear to be operating as if he won't be back.
As good as Iguodala has been in the playoffs, particularly on the defensive end, he hasn't been a dominant force like Leonard. Durant's injury has forced him into the starting lineup and away from the bench role in which he's flourished during this entire five-year Golden State run.
At his age (35), Iguodala might not be able to play extended minutes, and Leonard will be the toughest player he's had to guard in the postseason.
Advantage: Toronto
Power Forward: Draymond Green vs. Pascal Siakam
Draymond Green has been everywhere in these playoffs, causing havoc on the defensive end and putting up triple-doubles in the final two games of Golden State's sweep of Portland.
Durant was the Warriors' best player before his injury, and Curry will be the focal point on offense. But no player on the team has the kind of unique impact Green does. Their entire operation falls apart without him, and he's been at the top of his game thus far in the playoffs.
Siakam has capped off a breakout season with a solid postseason performance. His scoring efficiency has taken a hit, but he hasn't needed to be a primary option while Leonard is in takeover mode. Plus, he's made big plays on the defensive end.
However, his impact hasn't been close to that of Green, who is a much more proven playoff performer and has been playing at an extremely high level this year.
Advantage: Golden State
Center: Jordan Bell vs. Marc Gasol
The center position has been a weakness for the Warriors all season.
At times, Cousins struggled to integrate into the lineup after he returned from a torn Achilles in January. His first career playoff appearance was cut short in the first round against the Clippers when he suffered a ruptured quad that has kept him out ever since. The Warriors have hinted he could return at some point during the Finals, but that isn't a guarantee, and it's not certain he'd be a positive addition if he does play.
Unfortunately, their other options aren't much better.
With Cousins out, head coach Steve Kerr has cycled through Jordan Bell, Kevon Looney and Damian Jones, none of whom have proved reliable enough to stick in the starting lineup for long periods of time.
On the other side, Gasol has been an excellent addition for the Raptors since they acquired him from the Memphis Grizzlies at the trade deadline. He's no longer the primary scoring option he was in Memphis, but he can knock down an open three and fits fantastically as a facilitator in Toronto's offense. Golden State doesn't have an easy counter, especially without Cousins as a big body to throw at him.
Advantage: Toronto
The Benches
The injuries to Durant and Cousins have depleted Golden State's already shaky bench, forcing Iguodala and one of Bell, Looney and Jones into the starting lineup. Shaun Livingston can still knock down a mid-range shot, but he isn't the all-around threat off the bench he was at the beginning of Golden State's run.
Toronto's bench, meanwhile, has stepped up big in the playoffs.
Serge Ibaka is still impactful on the defensive end, while reserve guard Fred VanVleet caught fire from three-point range in the last two games of the Eastern Conference Finals. VanVleet's hot shooting may not be sustainable, but he and forward Norman Powell are still more reliable options than anyone on this version of Golden State's bench.
Both teams' starters will have to do most of the heavy lifting in the Finals, but Toronto has more reliable contributors in the second unit. That could prove a massive advantage, especially if Durant takes longer than anticipated to return for the Warriors.
Advantage: Toronto