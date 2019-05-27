Position-by-Position 2019 NBA Finals Preview

0 of 6

Noah Graham/Getty Images

For the first time in five years, the NBA Finals matchup will be something other than the Golden State Warriors against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Golden State is still in it, of course, after sweeping the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference Finals, but its opponent is new.

The Toronto Raptors, led by 2014 Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, outlasted the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals to advance to the championship series for the first time in franchise history.

With Leonard and breakout star Pascal Siakam sharing the frontcourt and midseason acquisition Marc Gasol anchoring them inside, the Raptors provide a different set of challenges for the two-time defending champions. This series may be more competitive than Golden State's last two romps through the Finals.

The Warriors will not be at full strength, at least to start the series. Kevin Durant has been out since Game 5 of the second round against the Houston Rockets after he suffered a right calf strain. He missed the entire Western Conference Finals, and the team has revealed "it is unlikely" he'll play at the beginning of the next series.

By all indications, Durant hasn't started on-court work yet, so his matchup implications against the Raptors will not be considered for the purposes of this preview. It goes without saying that Durant, who had been the best player in the entire playoffs up until his injury, would provide a massive edge for the Warriors if healthy, but his status is still very much up in the air for the foreseeable future.

DeMarcus Cousins will also likely miss the beginning of the Finals after he suffered a ruptured quad in the first round matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers. Publicly, the Warriors are more optimistic about his return at some point in the series.