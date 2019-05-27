Europa League 2019 Final Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

Chelsea and Arsenal will renew their rivalry one last time this season, as they face off in the UEFA Europa League final in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Wednesday.

Bet365 (h/t Oddschecker) has named the Blues as the 11-8 favourites, while the Gunners come in at 12-5. A draw (after 90 minutes) carries odds of 9-4.

BT Sport 2 (UK) and B/R Live (U.S.) will broadcast the match, which is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET.

Chelsea and Arsenal evenly split their Premier League outings this season, with the Blues taking a 3-2 win at home in August and the Gunners winning 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium in January.

The Blues had the better overall season, finishing in third place despite going winless in their last four league outings. Arsenal slumped to fifth place and lost three of four prior to the final matchday, when they beat Burnley 3-1.

Having failed to secure UEFA Champions League football through the league, there's plenty riding on this final for the Gunners. Chelsea have already booked their ticket but will want to end the campaign with a trophy, crowning Maurizio Sarri's first season in charge.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport (h/t Arjun Prandeep), it could also be his only season in charge, as Juventus are eyeing the former Napoli boss:

His Arsenal counterpart, Unai Emery, is also set to finish his first campaign in the English game, putting together solid results that could be topped with some silverware:

The team's finish to the domestic campaign was poor, but with a higher emphasis on the Europa League―in which they had to navigate difficult ties against Napoli and Valencia―some regression was to be expected.

The Gunners have already confirmed Henrikh Mkhitaryan won't travel to Azerbaijan, while the Blues could be without a key man of their own. Star midfielder N'Golo Kante is a serious doubt, per the Guardian's Dominic Fifield:

The loss of the France international would be huge, especially as Ruben Loftus-Cheek has already been ruled out after undergoing surgery on his Achilles.

A lack of midfield depth could be a major issue for the Blues, but in Eden Hazard they have one of the world's best forwards. His flashes of individual brilliance can often make the difference, and he should feast on a defence that conceded 51 goals in the Premier League―by far the highest among the top five.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Arsenal