AEW Double or Nothing Results: Jon Moxley Saves PPV and More Hot Takes

Credit: AllEliteWrestling.com

All Elite Wrestling put on its first major pay-per-view Saturday night called Double or Nothing. While it was a fantastic night of wrestling, it didn't feel like the WWE killer many people were hoping it would be.

The in-ring action was as good as anything you will see this year, especially when it came to some of the bigger matches. But it felt like so many other wrestling shows we have seen before.

This was the company's first event, so we have to give it time to build characters we might not be familiar with. But when the announcers blank on who is in the ring, there is a problem in the communication department.

Fans of pro wrestling should be overjoyed that the show turned out as good as it did. It looked polished, there were no major technical issues with the online stream and it was getting attention from everyone on social media.

Let's take a look at what worked and what needs to be improved before AEW's weekly show launches this fall.