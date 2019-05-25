Qatari Group Who Own PSG in Talks to Buy Stake in Leeds United

George Wood/Getty Images

Qatar Sports Investments, the state-backed group that controls Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain, are reportedly looking to buy a stake in Leeds United, signaling their move into English football.

According to the Financial Times, Leeds are holding talks with six different investors, including QSI. A source said: "Qatar Sports Investments will be entering English Football, and Leeds is the club of their choice. Qatar has been looking into the prospects of entering English Football for the past two years."

Per the report, the Qatari group is seeking as much as a controlling stake in the club, but Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani would prefer to sell a minority stake.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Earlier this month, French newspaper Le Parisien (h/t TalkSport) reported QSI have considered withdrawing their funding from PSG, with their lack of success in Europe cited as a factor. In April, the Telegraph's Jason Burt reported on their interest in purchasing a Championship club.

Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Queens Park Rangers were named as potential targets, with the group looking for a club with "potential and a significant fanbase." Leeds United would fit that description.

Three-time champions of England, the Peacocks are something of a sleeping giant who were on the verge of securing Premier League football this season. Led by manager Marcelo Bielsa, the talented side finished the season in third place, six points behind Sheffield United and an automatic promotion spot.

George Wood/Getty Images

In the play-offs, they beat Derby County 1-0 in the first leg of their semi-final tie, only to lose the return leg 4-2.

On top of their history, Leeds also have a significant fanbase that comes with a reputation for being hated by other supporters (warning: strong language):

Per Ben Jacobs of BeIN Sports, Leeds are an appealing club but don't fit the mold of QSI's usual targets. They also passed on the chance to invest in the club before:

Leeds have been in the Championship since the 2010-11 season, with this season's third-placed finish their highest since.