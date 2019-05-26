French Open 2019: TV Schedule, Live Stream and Replay for Sunday's Draw

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Roger Federer will headline the first day of the main draw at the French Open on Sunday, when the Swiss returns to the famous clay court for the first time in four years.

Federer begins his quest to clinch only his second triumph at Roland-Garros against Italian Lorenzo Sonego; it's anticipated the 20-time Grand Slam winner will receive a rapturous reception from the fans when he walks out at Court Philippe-Chatrier again.

Elsewhere in the men's draw, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Kei Nishikori will be in action. In the women's bracket, second seed Karolina Pliskova will look to keep up the momentum from her win at the Italian Open when she faces Madison Brengle.

Here is a look at the standout matches from Sunday's draw and all the details needed on where you can rewatch the action from Paris.

Selected Sunday Matches

Men's Draw

(3) Roger Federer vs. Lorenzo Sonego

(6) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Maximilian Marterer

(7) Kei Nishikori vs. Quentin Halys

(11) Marin Cilic vs. Thomas Fabbiano

(16) Marco Cecchinato vs. Nicolas Mahut

Women's Draw

(2) Karolina Pliskova vs. Madison Brengle

(5) Angelique Kerber vs. Anastasia Potapova

(7) Sloane Stephens vs. Misaki Doi

(9) Elina Svitolina vs. Venus Williams

(15) Belinda Bencic vs. Jessika Ponchet

For Sunday's list of matches in full, visit the competition website.

Replay Information

In the United States, the action will be broadcast live on the Tennis Channel and Tennis Channel Everywhere from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. (ET). A replay of the day's play will be shown afterwards.

Sunday Preview

While Federer's decision to skip Roland-Garros in recent years has helped him add a couple more Grand Slams to his overall total, it's been sad not to see the veteran weave his magic on the clay courts.

The surface has never been Federer's favourite, yet there's always an excitement among the crowd when the great man steps on to a tennis course, especially in one of the four major events.

The 37-year-old said he's looking forward to getting back to work in the French capital:

Given his age, there has been increasing talk that the Swiss will retire in the coming years, but Federer told Christopher Clarey of the New York Times that he's not thinking about that yet:

In Sonego, the 20-time Grand Slam champion will be taking on a new opponent, although he will still be a big favourite to advance.

Tsitsipas feels like a player to look out for at the 2019 competition, as his career is on a sharp upward trajectory. The Greek beat Federer at the Australian Open and performed well at recent tournaments in Madrid (runner-up) and Rome (semi-finals). In the former, he earned a win over clay-court specialist Rafael Nadal.

Elsewhere, many experts are picking Pliskova to win the women's title, having played herself into an excellent run of form lately. Per WTA Insider, she's consistently made deep runs in clay events:

The world No. 2 was dominant in Rome, producing clinical displays in the semi-final and final. It's hard to see her having any problems against Brengle in her opener, as the American has never been able to get beyond the second round at Roland-Garros.

When the draw was made, the most anticipated match was between Venus Williams and ninth seed Elina Svitolina. The latter is still chasing her maiden Grand Slam title, while the 38-year-old has never won the French Open in her distinguished career.