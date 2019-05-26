Leon vs. UANL: 2019 Liga MX Final Leg 2 Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Jam Media/Getty Images

Leon will have to overturn a 1-0 deficit against UANL Tigres on Sunday if they're to win the second leg of their 2019 Liga MX final clash and lift their first Clausura crown since 2014.

French forward Andre-Pierre Gignac scored the only goal in the first leg on Thursday to give Tigres an early lift, but the failure to add to that lead could prove costly travelling to the Estadio Leon.

Both teams qualified for the final by virtue of the seeding rule after each ending tied 1-1 in their respective semi-finals, but Clausura first-place finishers Leon won't be able to rely on that advantage in the decider.

Los Esmeraldas know they have to score at least once on Sunday if they're to end their five-year wait for a trophy, while Tigres are still seeking their maiden Clausura triumph.

The Liga MX Clausura has tightened up during its final phases, with only one goal scored in each of the five 90-minute legs that that have taken place since they got underway.

Fortunately for them, Gignac was on hand at the far post to clean up an attack by the first-leg hosts on Thursday, via the league's official channel:

Gignac, 33, joined Tigres from Marseille in 2015 and has grown to become an essential piece of their attack in the years since.

His strike against Leon saw him tie level as the club's all-time highest scorer, though Mexican football writer Tom Marshall pointed out he's been far more economical in reaching his tally:

Leon, meanwhile, will be looking to the likes of former Arsenal striker Joel Campbell—on loan from Italian side Frosinone—in their hopes of at least pulling level to force extra time.

Another key figure for coach Ignacia Ambriz's side is winger Angel Mena, who leads the Liga MX Clausura on 14 goals this season and won't be caught at this stage of the contest.

Broadcaster Jon Arnold stressed how important the wide star is to his side when he went down injured in the first leg:

Mena will be fit to feature in the second leg and will bear a lot of Leon's pressure in engineering something to break down a Tigres defence that hasn't kept a clean sheet away from home since beating Lobos in mid-April.

Tigres lost 1-0 at Monterrey in their last road game but were unbeaten in three away games prior to that (three 1-1 draws), and they only need to stay level on Sunday in order to clinch the Clausura.