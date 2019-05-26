USA vs. Mexico: Date, Time, Live Stream for 2019 Women's Soccer Friendly

Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The United States women's national team will face Mexico at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, on Sunday in their last friendly before travelling to France for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Stars and Stripes coach Jill Ellis has enjoyed a largely positive preparation for the tournament and appears settled on her essential group of players, which is unfortunate news for El Tri.

The United States have won their last five games in succession and are unbeaten in their last eight, losing only once since July 2017 (a 3-1 friendly defeat to France in January).

Mexico, on the other hand, have lost all three of their friendlies since finishing fifth at the 2019 Cyprus Cup in March, scoring once and conceding seven times in their last 270 minutes of play.

It doesn't bode well for Sunday's visitors that they lost three times to Ellis' side in 2018 and most recently suffered a 6-0 humiliation against the United States in October.

Date: Sunday, May 26

Time: 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET

Venue: Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey

Live Stream: Watch ESPN (U.S.), Univision Deportes en Vivo (U.S.)

TV Info: ESPN (U.S.), Univision Deportes (U.S.)

Preview

Mexico's recent record against rivals the United States doesn't make for fun reading from their side, and the fact their upcoming opponents are enjoying such strong form of late is ominous.

Carli Lloyd came off the bench to score twice as the United States pummelled New Zealand 5-0 on Friday, May 17. Fellow substitute Sam Mewis also netted to illustrate the difference in depth between the two sides:

There's a similar disparity between the USWNT and Mexico when it comes to player quality. However, all of the 12 goals the U.S. has scored in their last two outings against Mexico have come from their starting XI.

Ellis has a glowing recent record and will be glad to carry momentum into the World Cup, though it's worth noting the level of opposition has been fairly minimal. They edged Brazil 1-0 and beat Australia 5-3 in what were their last genuine tests, which followed successive 2-2 draws against Japan and England.

Sportswriter John D. Halloran found fault in Ellis' squad balance and appeared to suggest the midfield could be exposed in France:

Fortunately, Ellis midfield core is the one area that boasts a relatively young average age and should stand up well to the stamina demands. Julie Ertz, 27, Rose Lavelle and Lindsay Horan , both 24, have been among the coach's first options in the middle, while Mewis and Crystal Dunn, both 26, have also played recent roles.

North Carolina Courage star Dunn is a wide player by trade but has shown the ability to take on more technically demanding roles closer to the engine room, much to Ellis' joy, per Goal:

Mexico and Houston Dash defender Ari Romero will be a familiar face to those other players based in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). Alexia Delgado, 19, plays for the Arizona State Sun Devils and will be one to watch should she feature, having made her Mexico debut against Thailand in March.

The Unites States will face Thailand in their first match of the 2019 Women's World Cup, and beating Mexico to mark a sixth successive win would serve as an ideal send-off before they fly to France.