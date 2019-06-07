Women's World Cup TV Schedule 2019: Dates and Live Stream for All Groups

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

The United States is poised to defend its FIFA Women's World Cup title when the 2019 tournament gets underway in France on Friday.

A strong U.S. squad should emerge as winners from Group F, although coach Jill Ellis' players will have to wait until Tuesday, June 11 to get their campaign underway against Thailand in Reims.

Hosts France will get the tournament started when they face South Korea in the Group A opener in Paris. Meanwhile, Phil Neville and England start against Scotland in Group D on Sunday, with the Lionesses hoping to improve on finishing third in 2015.

Group-stage schedule and viewing details

(Per FIFA's official website)

Friday, June 7

Group A: France vs. South Korea, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, Paris, BBC One/Fox Sports 1

Saturday, June 8

Group B: Germany vs. China, 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET, Rennes, BBC One/Fox Sports 1

Group B: Spain vs. South Africa, 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET, Le Havre, BBC Red Button/Fox

Group A: Norway vs. Nigeria, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, Reims, BBC Red Button/Fox

Sunday, June 9

Group C: Australia vs. Italy, 12:00 p.m. BST/7 a.m. ET, Valenciennes, BBC Red Button/Fox Sports 1

Group C: Brazil vs. Jamaica, 2:30 p.m. BST/9:30 a.m. ET, Grenoble, BBC Red Button/Fox Sports 1

Group D: England vs. Scotland, 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET, Nice, BBC One/Fox

Monday, June 10

Group D: Argentina vs. Japan, 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET, Paris, BBC Two/Fox Sports 1

Group E: Canada vs. Cameroon, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, Montpellier, BBC Red Button/Fox Sports 1

Tuesday, June 11

Group E: New Zealand vs. Netherlands, 14:00, Le Havre, BBC Red Button/Fox Sports 1

Group F: Chile vs. Sweden, 17:00, Rennes, BBC Red Button/Fox Sports 1

Group F: USA vs. Thailand, 20:00, Reims, BBC Four/Fox

Wednesday, June 12

Group A: Nigeria vs. South Korea, 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET, Grenoble, BBC Red Button/Fox Sports 1

Group B: Germany vs. Spain, 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET, Valenciennes, BBC Red Button/Fox

Group A: France vs. Norway, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, Nice, BBC Four/Fox

Thursday, June 13

Group C: Australia vs. Brazil, 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET, Montpellier, BBC Two/Fox

Group B: South Africa vs. China, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, Paris, BBC Red Button/Fox

Friday, June 14

Group D: Japan vs. Scotland, 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET, Rennes, BBC One/Fox Sports 1

Group C: Jamaica vs. Italy, 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET, Reims, BBC Red Button/Fox

Group D: England vs. Argentina, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, Le Havre, BBC One/Fox

Saturday, June 15

Group E:Netherlands vs. Cameroon, 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET, Valenciennes, BBC One/Fox Sports 1

Group E: Canada vs. New Zealand, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, Grenoble, BBC Red Button/Fox Sports 2

Sunday, June 16

Group F: Sweden vs. Thailand, 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET, Nice, BBC Red Button/Fox Sports 1

Group F: USA vs. Chile, 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET, Paris, BBC Two/Fox

Monday, June 17

Group B: China vs. Spain, 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET, Le Havre, Online/Fox

Group B: South Africa vs. Germany, 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET, Montpellier, BBC Red Button/Fox Sports 1

Group A: Nigeria vs. France, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, Rennes, BBC Four/Fox

Group A: South Korea vs. Norway, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, Reims, BBC Red Button/Fox Sports 1

Tuesday, June 18

Group C: Jamaica vs. Australia, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, Grenoble, BBC Red Button/Fox Sports 2

Group C: Italy vs. Brazil, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, Valenciennes, BBC Four/Fox Sports 1

Wednesday, June 19

Group D: Japan vs. England, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, Nice, BBC One/Fox Sports 1

Group D: Scotland vs. Argentina, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, Paris, BBC Four/Fox Sports 2

Thursday, June 20

Group E: Cameroon vs. New Zealand, 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET, Montpellier, BBC Red Button/Fox

Group E: Netherlands vs. Canada, 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

Group F: Sweden vs. USA, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, Le Havre, BBC Four/Fox

Group F: Thailand vs. Chile, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, Rennes, BBC Red Button/Fox Sports 1



Live-stream links: BBC iPlayer, BBC.co.uk, Fox Sports Go, fuboTV



Talented France have strong home-field advantage

Few host nations enter a tournament with a squad as strong as the marquee group France will field. The obvious stars are Amandine Henry and Eugenie Le Sommer.

Henry anchors midfield superbly, offering the vision and technique to dictate play from deep. Her ability to move the ball between the lines will be crucial in keeping her former Lyon teammate supplied with chances.

Le Summer is a versatile forward whose flair and appetite for goals will likely make an instant impact against South Korea.

Both players can take positives from the men's team lifting the World Cup in Russia last summer. Henry intends to follow the example, per Goal: "We have to write our history. It's a good example for us and we have to follow (the men)."

France have as strong a case as any team to finish with the trophy.

USA and England set for semi-finals

Finding the right combinations in attack remains vital for Ellis. Fortunately, she has plenty of quality options to choose from, including Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Christen Press.

Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

They will all benefit from the creativity of Carli Lloyd. The 36-year-old remains one of the most accomplished natural No. 10s in the sport.

Lloyd also feels she is better equipped to handle the demands of the tournament than in 2015, per Dave Isaac of the Cherry Hill Courier-Post: "Where I'm at from an individual standpoint now as opposed to four years prior, I'm a totally different player and person. I know what I need to do. I know how to prepare. I know what it’s gonna entail."

Lloyd needs to perform as the attacking fulcrum of a veteran group that is strong and resilient enough to retain the big prize.

England won't enter the tournament with the same fanfare or expectations. Even so, Neville's squad is powerful enough to upset the odds.

Skipper Steph Houghton will ensure there is a reliable presence in defence. Barcelona forward Toni Duggan will be relied upon to provide firepower in the final third.

She will also need the help of Houghton's Manchester City teammate Jill Scott and Chelsea's Karen Carney to keep the lines of supply open and offer support from midfield. Both have been prolific at international level, and if they supplement the front line, England will be joining the U.S. in the last four.

With a goal-happy Brazil, Olympic champions Germany and 2015 runners-up Japan also involved, this tournament won't be short of excitement and worthy contenders for the trophy.

The U.S. has the best chance to retain, but France and England have enough talent to disrupt the natural order.