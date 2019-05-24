Titans' Delanie Walker Says He 'Damn Near Died' from Getting IV During 2016 Game

Marc Serota/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker said on the Bussin' with the Boys podcast Thursday that he "damn near died" during a 2016 preseason game versus the Oakland Raiders after receiving an IV treatment.

“I got fluid in my lungs and damn near died almost in the game," Walker said (h/t Titans beat writer Paul Kuharsky and Charean Williams of ProFootballTalk). "The [person who administered the IV] just wasn’t paying attention and the fluid was out so air seeped into my...”

At that point, podcast co-host and Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan interjected.

"If you get a certain amount of CCs of air in your blood system...like 100 CCs will kill you," Lewan said. "If you get enough, it will make your heart dilate in a certain way."

Walker also noted how he got bloated and said he didn't feel right post-IV.

The podcast, which is co-hosted by Lewan and free-agent linebacker Will Compton, featured intense conversation about football players dealing with significant pain.

For example, Walker said that painkillers make him feel "looped," and Lewan also discussed IV issues as well.

“I got an IV, and I was feeling like the only reason it might be the IV was because the way you [Walker] were telling me, shortness of breath, I could barely breathe,” Lewan said.

"I don’t really get tired during games, my conditioning is really good, and so I thought to myself, 'Something is wrong.' I started to come back to in the second half of the game. The first half, I was all f--ked up."

Lewan also spoke about playing through certain types of injuries.

"I think it's a little different when it comes to injuries, especially with hands and wrists and ankles, to an extent you got to go," he said.

The trio talked about how younger players feel pressure to practice through injuries for fear of getting cut.

The veterans have all found success in the NFL in the midst of various ailments.

Walker, 34, suffered a dislocated ankle and fracture in Week 1 and missed the remainder of the 2018 season. He caught 74 passes in 2017 and is a three-time Pro Bowler who will be back for 2019.

Lewan, the Titans' starting left tackle and a three-time Pro Bowler, suffered a concussion and missed one game last year.

Compton amassed a career-high 106 tackles for the Washington Redskins in 2016 and played last season with the Titans, accumulating 16 tackles in 12 games. He fought off an ankle injury to finish the year.