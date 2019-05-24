Ex-Titans, Bengals CB Adam 'Pacman' Jones Retires from NFL After 14 Seasons

Ex-Titans, Bengals CB Adam 'Pacman' Jones Retires from NFL After 14 SeasonsMay 24, 2019
NFL cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones has reportedly retired, according to Jim Wyatt of Titans Online.
Jim Wyatt @jwyattsports
Former @Titans CB Adam 'Pacman' Jones has announced his retirement from the NFL. Sure, there was turbulence along the way, but props to him for a long, successful and memorable career. @REALPACMAN24 https://t.co/wlwmg3fkTP
Jones, 35, was drafted No. 6 overall by the Tennessee Titans in 2005 and played 12 seasons in the NFL, registering 522 tackles, 17 interceptions, seven forced fumbles, 12 fumble recoveries and three sacks. He also had two defensive touchdowns.
He notably missed the 2007 season due to a suspension and was out of the league in 2009.
