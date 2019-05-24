Ex-Titans, Bengals CB Adam 'Pacman' Jones Retires from NFL After 14 Seasons

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 9: Defensive back Adam Jones #24 of the Denver Broncos reacts to a call against the Seattle Seahawks at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on September 9, 2018 in {Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Bart Young/Getty Images)
Bart Young/Getty Images

NFL cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones has reportedly retired, according to Jim Wyatt of Titans Online.

Jones, 35, was drafted No. 6 overall by the Tennessee Titans in 2005 and played 12 seasons in the NFL, registering 522 tackles, 17 interceptions, seven forced fumbles, 12 fumble recoveries and three sacks. He also had two defensive touchdowns. 

He notably missed the 2007 season due to a suspension and was out of the league in 2009.

                    

