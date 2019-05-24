Nick Kyrgios Withdraws from 2019 French Open After Italian Open Outburst

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 24, 2019

ROME, ITALY - MAY 16: Nick Kyrgios of Australia plays a backhand against Casper Rudd of Norway in their Mens Singles Round of 32 Match during Day Five of the International BNL d'Italia at Foro Italico on May 16, 2019 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

One week after an outburst at the Italian Open, Nick Kyrgios has decided to skip the 2019 French Open.

Per the Associated PressKyrgios withdrew from the year's second Grand Slam event on Friday for unspecified reasons. 

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

