England vs. Denmark: Date, Time, Live Stream for 2019 Women's Soccer Friendly

Molly Darlington - AMA/Getty Images

England will play their penultimate match before the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup on Saturday, as they face Denmark in a friendly encounter.

The Lionesses are one of the teams expected to challenge for glory at the showpiece in France next month, with the side making steady progress under the guidance of manager Phil Neville. After this clash at the Bescot Stadium in Walsall, they will face New Zealand on June 1 in their final warm-up game.

Despite finishing as the runners-up at the European Championships in 2017, Denmark failed to qualify for the World Cup. Manager Lars Sondergaard will want to see his players put in a strong performance to improve what has been a disappointing year.

Here are the viewing details for the match and a look at what to expect from the Lionesses ahead of the World Cup.

Date: Saturday, May 25

Time: 1 p.m. (BST), 8 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: BBC One (UK)

Live Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK)

England to Step Up World Cup Preparations

At the 2015 World Cup, England were one of the tournament's surprise packages, as they managed to make it to the semi-finals of the competition. Eventually they were eliminated by Japan, although recovered well to win the third-placed playoff with Germany.

The manner of the loss to Japan was particularly tough to take for the Lionesses, as a freak own goal from Laura Bassett in stoppage time put them out:

Bassett will not be involved at the summer spectacle in France, although there will be a number of players with experience from 2015 that will be desperate to make amends.

The team's Twitter account posted the following clip looking ahead to a huge month:

Arguably, the squad for the this World Cup is stronger than the one four years ago too. It means games like the one coming up against Denmark and then a week later against New Zealand will be crucial to Neville deciding his XI for the tournament opener against Scotland.

In their previous two friendlies, England produced a couple of mixed performances. They were well below their best in a 1-0 loss to Canada, before they rediscovered some form in a 2-1 win over Spain.

Here are the two goals from that win:

What will encourage Neville ahead of the tournament is how the team thrived at the SheBelieves Cup earlier in the year.

They finished top of a four-team pool to win the title, with wins over Japan and France coming either side of a draw with defending world champions the United States. It was an indication there are players within the group who find their best on the biggest stage.

Domestically, some players are coming off a fantastic season too. Skipper Steph Houghton won two trophies with Manchester City, while Lyon's Lucy Bronze and Barcelona's Tony Duggan played in the Champions League final recently:

Bronze was England's outstanding player at the previous World Cup:

Denmark have had an inconsistent time as of late. Following their runners-up finish at the 2017 European Championship they were anticipated to kick on, although the team weren't at their best in qualifying and eventually lost out on a World Cup spot in a two-legged playoff against the Netherlands.

Still, they have quality within their ranks in the form of midfielder Sanne Troelsgaard Nielsen and forward Pernille Harder. If England can contain the influence of that duo, they should have enough to win the game in other areas.