Sudirman Cup 2019: Updated Points, Standings and Schedule After Friday

Sudirman Cup 2019: Updated Points, Standings and Schedule After FridayMay 24, 2019
Japan and Indonesia secured their places in the semi-finals of the 2019 Sudirman Cup on Friday.
Japan eased to a 3-0 win against Malaysia, while Indonesia edged out Chinese Taipei in a hard-fought 3-2 win in Nanning, China.
The pair will join China and Thailand in the final four of the competition.
The final placement matches will also be played in Friday's evening session.
Quarter-Final Results
Malaysia 0-3 Japan
Chinese Taipei 2-3 Indonesia
Placement Matches
France vs. Canada
Ireland vs. Sri Lanka
New Zealand vs. Slovakia
Australia vs. Switzerland
Nepal vs. Lithuania
Saturday's Schedule
China vs. Thailand (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Friday)
Indonesia vs. Japan (6 p.m. local, 11 a.m. BST, 6 a.m. ET)
Quarter-Final Recap
Malaysia's clash with Japan started strongly as men's doubles pair Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi won their opening set 21-13.
That would be the last Malaysia would manage, though, as Japan battled back to win the opening tie in three.
Ong and Teo were not helped by an incident in the third game, which required the latter to receive medical treatment:
BWF @bwfmedia
Blood, sweat, tears, celebration, and heartbreak for Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi. Teo suffered a deep gash on the chin after connecting with the shoe of partner Ong. They lost to the world No. 2 pair Kamura/Sonoda 13-21 26-24 23-21. #TOTALBWFSC2019 #Nanning2019 📸 Badminton Photo https://t.co/y57IxbSIge
Japan, the No. 1 seeds at the tournament and unbeaten in the group stage, made short work of the remainder of the match.
Nozomi Okuhara saw off Soniia Cheah 21-16, 21-13 before Kento Momota dispatched Lee Zii Jia 21-18, 21-16:
Indonesia and Chinese Taipei, who each won and lost once apiece in the group stage, were more evenly matched.
The former opened the contest with a victory in the men's doubles, but Tai Tzu Ying and Chou Tien Chen picked up singles wins against Gregoria Mariska Tunjung and Jonatan Christie, respectively, to swing the tie in Taipei's favour.
Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu rattled off a comfortable 21-13, 21-7 win against Pai Yu Po and Wu Ti Jung to level proceedings:
BWF @bwfmedia
Polii/Rahayu level the score and make it 2-2. Who will emerge victorius in the last decisive match? Catch it live on https://t.co/Hltm3xVRfv RESULT: https://t.co/KW00KJaJ5E #TOTALBWFSC2019 #Nanning2019 https://t.co/YQqe4peStp
In the decider, Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti beat Wang Chi-Lin and Hsieh Pei Shan in the mixed doubles 21-17, 21-15 to seal the win.
Japan and Indonesia will face off on Saturday in the semi-finals, and the latter have historically had the edge in past meetings:
Badminton Talk @BadmintonTalk
0 - Indonesia has NEVER LOST a tie to Japan in Sudirman Cup. Comfort. #SudirmanCup2019
Whoever emerges victorious from that clash will face the winner of China's clash with Thailand in Sunday's final.
