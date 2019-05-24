Sudirman Cup 2019: Updated Points, Standings and Schedule After Friday

Japan's Kento Momota reacts after winning a point against Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia during their men's singles quarter-final match at the 2019 Sudirman Cup world badminton championships in Nanning in China's southern Guangxi region on May 24, 2019.
Japan and Indonesia secured their places in the semi-finals of the 2019 Sudirman Cup on Friday. 

Japan eased to a 3-0 win against Malaysia, while Indonesia edged out Chinese Taipei in a hard-fought 3-2 win in Nanning, China.

The pair will join China and Thailand in the final four of the competition.

The final placement matches will also be played in Friday's evening session.

                             

Quarter-Final Results

Malaysia 0-3 Japan

Chinese Taipei 2-3 Indonesia

     

Placement Matches

France vs. Canada

Ireland vs. Sri Lanka

New Zealand vs. Slovakia

Australia vs. Switzerland

Nepal vs. Lithuania 

                   

Saturday's Schedule

China vs. Thailand (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Friday)

Indonesia vs. Japan (6 p.m. local, 11 a.m. BST, 6 a.m. ET)

            

Quarter-Final Recap

Malaysia's clash with Japan started strongly as men's doubles pair Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi won their opening set 21-13.

That would be the last Malaysia would manage, though, as Japan battled back to win the opening tie in three.

Ong and Teo were not helped by an incident in the third game, which required the latter to receive medical treatment:

Japan, the No. 1 seeds at the tournament and unbeaten in the group stage, made short work of the remainder of the match.

Nozomi Okuhara saw off Soniia Cheah 21-16, 21-13 before Kento Momota dispatched Lee Zii Jia 21-18, 21-16:

Indonesia and Chinese Taipei, who each won and lost once apiece in the group stage, were more evenly matched.

The former opened the contest with a victory in the men's doubles, but Tai Tzu Ying and Chou Tien Chen picked up singles wins against Gregoria Mariska Tunjung and Jonatan Christie, respectively, to swing the tie in Taipei's favour.

Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu rattled off a comfortable 21-13, 21-7 win against Pai Yu Po and Wu Ti Jung to level proceedings:

In the decider, Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti beat Wang Chi-Lin and Hsieh Pei Shan in the mixed doubles 21-17, 21-15 to seal the win.

Japan and Indonesia will face off on Saturday in the semi-finals, and the latter have historically had the edge in past meetings:

Whoever emerges victorious from that clash will face the winner of China's clash with Thailand in Sunday's final.

