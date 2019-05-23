Report: Cristiano Ronaldo to Be Served Rape Case Summons for 2009 Allegations

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo is to reportedly be served a summons for accusations of rape after lawyers for Kathryn Mayorga discovered his address in Italy.

According to Christopher Bucktin of the Daily Mirror, legal representatives for Mayorga, who says the Portuguese sexually assaulted her in 2009, have been trying to track down an address for Ronaldo since October last year.

"Now the 34-year-old’s home address in Turin has been located, Ms Mayorga’s team have enlisted Italy’s Central Authority—the official process servers—to deliver the summons and complaint," says the report. "They are expected to send the ­document in the next couple of weeks, once it has been translated."

It's added that in Italy, a summons does not need to be delivered in person, as is the case in the United States.

Bucktin noted a U.S. judge decided in April to give Mayorga's legal team an extra 180 days to try and locate a place of residence for Ronaldo in Turin.

Mayorga says Ronaldo raped her in a Las Vegas hotel room, a charge the Juventus player denies.

In an interview with Der Spiegel (h/t Paul MacInnes of the Guardian) in September, Mayorga said Ronaldo "assaulted" her and "wouldn't let me leave."

As relayed by MacInnes, Mayorga is said to have initially agreed an out-of-court settlement for $375,000, although she decided to go public with her accusations following the #MeToo movement on social media.

According to Tariq Panja of the New York Times, Juventus decided against playing pre-season matches in the United States this summer as a result of the ongoing investigation. It's said the organisers of the International Champions Cup are concerned about Ronaldo being taken into custody.

In October, Juventus released a statement on social media in which they described Ronaldo's "great professionalism and dedication" and noted that "the events allegedly dating back to almost 10 years ago do not change this opinion."