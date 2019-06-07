Women's World Cup 2019: Groups Schedule and Full Bracket Predictions

Women's World Cup 2019: Groups Schedule and Full Bracket PredictionsJune 7, 2019
The 2019 Women's World Cup gets underway on Friday, with the host nation France taking on South Korea.
The showdown in Paris will trigger a month of stellar action, as the 24 teams involved go in search of glory. As the home side, the French will be expected to do well in front of packed crowds and emulate their men's side, who won the World Cup in Russia a year ago.
However, the tournament is set to be ultra-competitive. The United States are the defending champions and their star-studded squad makes them the favourites for many; Germany and England will also go into the World Cup with real belief of lifting the trophy in Lyon on July 7.
Read on for a full preview of the group-stage games and a prediction of how the tournament will play out.
Groups
Bracket Prediction
Last 16
South Korea 1-2 Australia
England 2-0 New Zealand
France 3-1 Italy
Spain 0-2 United States
Brazil 3-0 China
Netherlands 1-2 Japan
Germany 2-0 Norway
Sweden 1-0 Canada
Quarter-Finals
Australia 0-2 England
France 1-2 United States
Brazil 2-3 Japan
Germany 3-1 Sweden
Semi-Finals
England 0-1 United States
Japan 1-2 Germany
Final
United States 2-1 Germany
For the bracket predictor, visit the FIFA website.
Tournament Preview
Going into the 2015 World Cup in Canada, the United States were massive favourites to take the title. They were fantastic throughout the competition, with a 5-2 win over Japan in the final a measure of their dominance; this year, you sense they're unlikely to have things quite their own way.
For many, France are likely to be the biggest challengers to Jill Ellis' side and given both teams are on the same side of the draw, the duo could meet in the quarter-finals should they progress as expected.
The hosts have found things tough against the French in recent matches too, as they were beaten 3-1 in a January friendly. Paul Carr of ESPN commented on the USWNT's issues against Les Bleues:
Meanwhile, Copa90 US said that loss may well be a good omen for the champions:
The core of the France side is likely to be made up of players from Lyon's all-conquering outfit. They won the women's UEFA Champions League for the fourth time in a row recently, hammering Barcelona 4-1 in the Budapest final.
Seven of the 23-woman squad are from Lyon, including star striker Eugenie Le Sommer; the UWCL Twitter account shared some clips of her predatory instincts in front of goal:
Aside from the two favourites, England and Germany are definitely teams to watch out for. The former were particularly impressive in winning the SheBelieves Cup earlier in the year.
In that tournament the Lionesses were able to finish above high-class opposition, beating Brazil and Japan either side of a 2-2 draw with the United States.
BBC's Richard Conway said the English should be excited about what this group of players can accomplish in France:
It would be a massive surprise if Germany weren't in the picture for the title too. The two-time winners are a hugely dangerous outfit, with Dzsenifer Marozsan—also of Lyon—one of the standout midfielders in the game and skipper Alexandra Popp lethal in front of goal.
Even so, the United States still feel like the team to beat, as the blend of quality, physicality and experience available to Ellis surpasses every other squad in the competition. Although they've been inconsistent at times this year, expect the champions to click into gear when the serious stuff gets started.
