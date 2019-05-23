Video: Lonely Island's New Netflix Special Focuses on Mark McGwire, Jose Canseco

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 23, 2019

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 09: (L-R) Actors Akiva Schaffer, Andy Samberg and Jorma Taccone of The Lonely Island perform onstage during the 2016 MTV Movie Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 9, 2016 in Burbank, California. MTV Movie Awards airs April 10, 2016 at 8pm ET/PT. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The greatest comedy trio of our time has returned with a new masterpiece about Mark McGwire and Jose Canseco.

The Lonely Island dropped a special on Netflix called The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience, which includes the sure-to-be song of the summer "Uniform On" (warning: contains profanity):

There's so much to unpack just in this two-minute song, not the least of which is the appearance of a Mr. Met knockoff and Andy Samberg holding up a framed photograph of himself in costume with Alf. 

They also nailed the late-1980s music-video aesthetic and represent what it was like when McGwire and Canseco were operating at the height of their powers as teammates with the Oakland Athletics. 

