Video: Lonely Island's New Netflix Special Focuses on Mark McGwire, Jose Canseco

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The greatest comedy trio of our time has returned with a new masterpiece about Mark McGwire and Jose Canseco.

The Lonely Island dropped a special on Netflix called The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience, which includes the sure-to-be song of the summer "Uniform On" (warning: contains profanity):

There's so much to unpack just in this two-minute song, not the least of which is the appearance of a Mr. Met knockoff and Andy Samberg holding up a framed photograph of himself in costume with Alf.

They also nailed the late-1980s music-video aesthetic and represent what it was like when McGwire and Canseco were operating at the height of their powers as teammates with the Oakland Athletics.