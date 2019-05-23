Video: Lonely Island's New Netflix Special Focuses on Mark McGwire, Jose Canseco

Video: Lonely Island's New Netflix Special Focuses on Mark McGwire, Jose CansecoMay 23, 2019
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
The greatest comedy trio of our time has returned with a new masterpiece about Mark McGwire and Jose Canseco.
The Lonely Island dropped a special on Netflix called The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience, which includes the sure-to-be song of the summer "Uniform On" (warning: contains profanity):
There's so much to unpack just in this two-minute song, not the least of which is the appearance of a Mr. Met knockoff and Andy Samberg holding up a framed photograph of himself in costume with Alf.
They also nailed the late-1980s music-video aesthetic and represent what it was like when McGwire and Canseco were operating at the height of their powers as teammates with the Oakland Athletics.
