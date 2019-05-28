Under-the-Radar NFL Breakout Candidates in 2019

0 of 9

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

One generally has to be under the radar to "break out," but let's dig deeper.

To find potential deep-sleeper breakout candidates for the 2019 NFL season, we'll only look at players who have yet to become regular NFL starters.

Many of the following 10 players are unknown to most casual football fans. They're all young, most weren't first-round picks, and none started more than a handful of games in 2018. Still, all have shown glimpses of promise, and their situations should give them opportunities to excel in 2019.